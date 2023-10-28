10 celebrities who have spoken up about Ozempic

When a celebrity opens up about their use of Ozempic or any similar weight loss drug, it is quite likely to become the center of conversation around the media. For sure, there is nothing wrong with taking a shortcut when it comes to shedding some pounds, but only when it is done with proper prescription and guidance.

As per People Magazine, some celebrities faced an ordeal, and for the rest, it was a learning experience. The celebrities who have confirmed the use of the weight loss drug did share their part of the story, which gives us their perspective on the matter as well.

Celebrities who have confessed to using Ozempic

Here are 10 of the most famous personalities who have been open about using the weight loss drug.

1. Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff (Image via Instagram/@bravomagazin)

Crystal Kung Minkoff of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discussed her consideration of using Ozempic in April 2023. Despite her contemplation, she ultimately decided against it, citing concerns about its suitability in light of her ongoing recovery from bulimia.

Kung Minkoff emphasized that she doesn't judge others for exploring different weight loss avenues but acknowledged that her situation required careful consideration. Her candidness underscores the complexity of weight management choices, especially for those in unique circumstances like recovery from an eating disorder.

2. Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan (Image via Instagram/@lehmancenter)

Tracy Morgan surprised fans in August 2023 when he openly discussed his use of Ozempic during an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna. The comedian credited the medication for his weight loss journey, stating that it significantly curbed his appetite.

Morgan humorously shared that he takes the weight loss drug every Thursday, allowing him to eat less. His candidness about the drug showcases how it has played a role in his health and weight management strategy.

3. Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania (Image via Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Dolores Catania confirmed her use of Mounjaro (a version of Ozempic) for weight loss during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2023. She explained that she decided to try the medication to prepare for a reunion show, wanting to look her best.

Dolores mentioned that her only noticeable side effect was reduced appetite. Her honesty about using Mounjaro reflects her commitment to being truthful about her experiences.

4. Jennifer Fessler

Jennifer Fessler (Image via Instagram/@jennfessler)

Jennifer Fessler, a star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, shared her transformation journey on a March 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

She candidly discussed her "glow up," mentioning that she used peptides and a medication associated with weight loss, hinting at Ozempic without explicitly naming it. Fessler's openness reflects her desire to share her experience while acknowledging the impact of such treatments on her transformation.

5. Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi (Image via Instagram/@gg_golnesa)

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi took to Instagram in February 2023 to discuss her weight loss journey and her use of weight-loss shots, including Ozempic or a similar medication. She mentioned her struggles with weight gain due to steroid injections and emphasized her commitment to honesty.

GG highlighted how these shots helped her shed pounds rapidly. Her candidness served to address misconceptions about rapid weight loss and the role of such medications, promoting transparency in her weight management journey.

6. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer (Image via Peter Yang/Comedy Central)

Amy Schumer revealed her Ozempic journey during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The comedian disclosed that she tried the medication approximately a year ago but experienced severe side effects, feeling too sick to play with her son.

Amy didn't name any specific celebrities but criticized those who deny its use. She emphasized the need for transparency and authenticity among public figures, encouraging them to admit when they've received weight loss assistance, whether through Ozempic or other methods.

7. Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler (Image via The Tonight Show)

Chelsea Handler admitted to taking Ozempic on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She explained that her anti-aging doctor unknowingly prescribed it to her, leading her to try the medication. However, after discovering its intended use for diabetes,

Handler decided to discontinue it, deeming it inappropriate for her. Chelsea's candid admission reflects her honesty about her experience with the drug and her decision to cease its usage responsibly.

8. Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Image via Youtube/TEDx Talks)

Elon Musk, known for his straightforwardness, openly discussed his use of Ozempic on Twitter. Responding to a question about his physique, Musk simply stated, "Fasting. And Wegovy."

His tweet confirmed that he relies on fasting and the weight loss drug Wegovy (a version of Ozempic) to maintain his physique. Musk's transparency about his approach to weight management stands as an example of his direct communication style.

9. Remi Bader

Remi Bader (Image via Instagram/@remibader)

Remi Bader, a model and TikTok creator, revealed her experience with semaglutide in January 2023. She explained that she was prescribed semaglutide due to being pre-diabetic. But right after she discontinued using it, she found herself binge-eating and regaining a lot more weight than she actually lost.

Bader shared her concerns about the impact of Ozempic on her eating habits and noted that she had blamed the drug for exacerbating her binge-eating tendencies. Her story sheds light on the complexities of using weight management medications and the potential challenges that can arise when transitioning off them.

10. Roxy Jacenko

Roxy Jacenko (Image via Instagram/@roxyjacenko)

Roxy Jacenko, the Sydney-based PR and media personality, spoke about her experience using Ozempic in the context of her weight management journey. Facing challenges in losing weight gained during hormone therapy for breast cancer, Roxy sought Ozempic, even securing it through an alternative source due to its scarcity in Australia.

Her frank discussion included the misjudgment of taking an overdose to accelerate weight loss, which resulted in severe health consequences. Roxy's story serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of responsible drug use.

So these are the celebrities who have openly confessed about their use of the popular weight loss drug. Their experience serves as a precautionary mark about how important it is to be guided by a healthcare professional.