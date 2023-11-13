New weight loss drug Zepbound approved by the FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the marketing and distribution of a new weight-loss drug called Zepbound on November 8.

The medication contains the active ingredient, tirzepatide. Previously greenlit under the trade name of Mounjaro, tirzepatide would help in the treatment of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

With the approval of the FDA, Eli Lilly, the American pharmaceutical company, is all prepared to reach more people with their weight-loss drug. Based on their claims, the drug should be available in the United States by the end of 2023. It will be available in the form of six doses (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg) at a price of $1,059.87.

After the news broke about its approval, Eli Lilly made an official statement about the same. Referring to the weight loss drug, they said:

"The first and only obesity treatment of its kind that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors."

They also put forward who the target audience for the weight loss drug was.

"Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity (with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater), or those who are overweight (with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater) and also have weight-related medical problems such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease, to lose weight and keep it off. It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity," the statement read.

How will Zepbound be helpful?

Zepbound, a weight loss drug was earlier used to treat type 2 diabetes (Image via freepik)

Zepbound, which was earlier sold under the name Mounjaro, a diabetes control drug, has shown some really promising results among those who have used it. Besides being effective in treating type- 2 diabetes, one of the side effects of using Mounjaro was weight loss. However, it was never marketed as such.

With Zepbound receiving a green signal from the FDA, Eli Lilly will be mass-producing and selling it under the new name. The composition for the new injection remains the same, however, the purpose is different.

Based on a news released by Eli Lilly, the new injection will not only help with diabetes, like it used to, but, will help deal with weight-related issues as well.

Does the new weight loss drug have any side effects?

The FDA recently approved the production and distribution of Zepbound (Image via freepik)

Based on an official news release from Eli Lily the Zepbound injection can cause some side effects.

Zepbound usage can sometimes cause stomach issues (Image via freepik)

Some common side effects of using the weight loss drug include hair loss, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, allergic reactions, and heartburn.

Other severe side effects due to the same would be:

Gastrointestinal issues: people who use Zepbound can sometimes face severe gastrointestinal issues that won't easily go away.

Gallbladder issues: people who use Zepbound have reported symptoms of gallbladder issues.

Renal failure: Zepbound use can sometimes cause renal failure due to dehydration caused by some common side effects of the weight loss drug. Symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea can cause a loss of water in the body.

Allergic reactions: Some people may experience severe allergic reactions owing to the components of Zepbound.

Although there are several other drugs in the market that are advertised as weight loss drugs, what makes Zepbound the best out of the lot, is its pricing.

What is even better is that you can get these injections at an even more subsidized rate if you are commercially insured with coverage for Zepbound.