One weight loss drug is ruining lives irreversibly-15% of Americans have already used it

Weight loss drugs have always prowled around a rather controversial field of medicine, and in recent times that field seems to have encompassed a huge portion of American lives. The new generation of these drugs has turned the dynamics of anti-obesity treatment on its head, bringing in a cutting-edge therapeutic formula.

One of the newest inventions in this area is the drug Ozempic, which is being hailed as the most potent weight loss drug owing to the kind of fast outcome it provides users with. According to the statistics, Ozempic users constitute about 15% of Americans. This percentage includes people who have personally taken the drug. While around 47% of people in the States are aware of people who have taken the medication, it has also been found that 70% of people in America are not in a position to afford the drug for weight loss.

However, even with the rising popularity of the drug, it seems to be making headlines for all the wrong reasons. This is because Ozempic has been associated with a host of side effects that have been coming to the surface for people to notice its chemical reactions. These have been linked to severe cases such as pancreatitis and kidney failure.

How does the medication of Ozempic work?

The medication Ozempic belongs to a category of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These were invented for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, whose cases have increased manifold along with the rates of obesity in America. Along with controlling blood sugar levels, these medications are formulated to effectively bring about weight loss. This is precisely why it has attracted the attention of the general public, including drug formulators, urging them to make new concoctions of it.

The active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, which works by mimicking the hormone GLP, which occurs naturally in the body. As the levels of the hormone rise in the body, its molecules reach the brain, sending the signal that your appetite has been satiated.

Is Ozempic bad for you?

Ozempic for weight loss comes with its fair share of risks (Image via Bloomberg News)

Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication that is specifically designed for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes. However, it has been shown to have adverse effects for those who are solely looking to lose weight. According to a survey, nearly a quarter, or around 22%, of people have requested their doctors prescribe Ozempic as a prescription drug to lose weight. Social media has also been a major reason behind such instances, inspiring people to ask for the drug.

24% of people involved in the research were influenced by social media, while 41% said that they had a doctor’s recommendation for it. Sadly, the sudden boom in Ozempic’s popularity may have spiked up instances of diabetes in people who might still be struggling to obtain their medication.

Ozempic is not a safe medication for everyone. People with the following conditions should avoid the medication:

Type 1 diabetes

Diabetic retinopathy

People with issues with kidneys or the pancreas

Pancreatitis

Any history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC)

Pregnant or lactating women

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

People under the age of 18

What are the side effects of Ozempic for weight loss?

The most common side effects of Ozempic intake involve nausea, diarrhea, constipation, or headaches. However, there might be severe effects from the drug if one suddenly stops taking it or consumes it just for weight loss purposes. Ozempic and fatigue have a long-standing connection since one of the ways the drug works is to reduce one's appetite. This can cause an extreme case of malnutrition, as has been found in the cases of some who have taken the drug.

The more severe Ozempic risks posed to some might include:

Kidney problems

Vision changes

Allergic reactions

Thyroid tumors or cancer

Gallbladder problems

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas.

The disclaimer for these ailments is put out by the company of the drug itself.

Additionally, side effects caused if one suddenly stops taking the drug may include gaining all the weight back that they have lost along with a sudden spike in their glycemic index. This may accompany a rise in blood pressure.

Ozempic may be a one-of-a-kind invention when it comes to making a potent weight loss drug. Its fame relies on the rising statistics of people using it in America. However, the purpose behind its usage has still not been target specific. This is because of the shooting statistics regarding obesity and high blood sugar in the States.

The use of the drug as a weight loss solution lies in a zone that is not free from risk. But the greater view is that 58% of medical practitioners, according to the survey, would still recommend Ozempic for losing weight. One has to keep in mind the fact that the drug comes with its fair share of risks. Therefore, it becomes absolutely necessary for people to continue learning about the drug before using it.