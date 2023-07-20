Health experts suggest that Tiredness could be a sign of Vitamin B12 deficiency

Tiredness could be a sign of other deeper underlying issues in the body, says a general physician.

Are you tired very easily? Do you get tired without any physical exhaustion? Do you often experience confusion during the day? These may be signs of something more than just exhaustion, according to a new report.

The relationship between tiredness and Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 provides a wide range of benefits to the body (Image via Healthonics Healthcare)

Speaking about fatigue, a general physician has mentioned that symptoms such as brain fog, constant lethargy, mobility issues, and anaemia could be possible signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency. In a conversation with The Sun, Dr Rachel Ward of Woodlands, GP, Medical Centre, Didcot, Oxfordshire said:

“Most people who have a balanced diet will have adequate B12 in their body. But if you have symptoms that could suggest a B12 deficiency, like tiredness, neurological symptoms, confusion, your GP will check your levels with a blood test.”

Highlighting the importance of Vitamin B12 in our bodies, Dr Rachel said that the nutrient was necessary for making red blood cells, whose main task is to transport oxygen from the lungs and distribute it throughout the body. Vitamin B12 is also an important nutrient for the nerve cells as well as for the body's immune system.

Speaking about the same, Dr Ward said:

“If we do not have enough, we become anaemic and that affects all of our organ systems. Deficiency also leads to neurological symptoms such as numbness, poor balance, confusion and abnormal tingling sensations.”

Louise Pyne, a nutritionist by profession also verified possible links between Vitamin B12 deficiencies and tiredness. Speaking about the same he said:

"Low levels of vitamin B12 can lead to tiredness, poor energy and getting out of breath easily. This is due to the fact that red blood cells aren’t able to transport oxygen around the body effectively. Other symptoms include vision changes, pins and needles, muscle weakness and poor memory.”

What are some common symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency and how can it be controlled?

Some common symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency (Image via Verywell Health)

Some common symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency are tiredness, vision issues, diarrhoea, palpitations, rapid breathing, shortness of breath, headaches, problems with maintaining balance, mental health issues, confusion, and feeling tingling sensations at particular points in the body.

The sooner you get a diagnosis of Vitamin B12 deficiency, the sooner can its symptoms be controlled. Treatment for the deficiency includes taaking supplements that increase the vitamin's levels in your body. This can be in the form of tablets, injections or nasal sprays.