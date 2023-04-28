Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that is necessary for the brain and nervous system to function properly. Further, it helps with forming red blood cells. Additionally, it is also a part of DNA synthesis and the metabolism of amino and fatty acids.

Symptoms of B12 deficiency

Here are some of the common symptoms:

Fatigue: Feeling constantly tired even after getting sufficient rest and sleep.

Weakness: Loss of strength or muscular weakness, especially in the legs.

Pale skin: Skin can become pale or yellowish in color.

Numbness or tingling: A sensation of pins and needles, usually in the hands, feet, or legs.

Difficulty walking: Difficulty in maintaining balance, walking or coordination.

Vision problems: Blurred vision or double vision.

Cognitive difficulties: Memory loss, confusion, or difficulty in concentrating.

Mood changes: Irritability, depression, or mood swings.

Mouth sores: Painful or swollen tongue or mouth sores.

Heart palpitations: An increased heart rate or feeling like the heart is racing.

It is important to note that some of these symptoms can also be caused by other medical conditions, so it's important to talk to a doctor if you're experiencing any of these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of B12 deficiency can help prevent serious complications.

What are the causes of vitamin B12 deficiency?

Vitamin B12 deficiency occurs when the body does not have enough B12 to function properly. This can happen when a person does not consume enough B12 in their healthy diet or if their body cannot properly absorb it. Some of the common causes of B12 deficiency include:

Vegan or vegetarian diet

Since B12 is primarily found in animal products, those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet may not get enough B12 in their diet.

Gastrointestinal disorders

Conditions that affect the digestive system, such as celiac disease, Crohn's disease, or other gastrointestinal disorders, can affect the body's ability to absorb B12.

Aging

As people age, their stomachs may produce less acid, which can also decrease the body's ability to absorb B12.

Certain medications

Some medications, such as proton pump inhibitors and metformins, can affect the absorption of B12.

Good sources of vitamin B12

Primarily Vitamin B12 is found in animal-based foods, here are some of them:

Meat

Beef, liver, lamb, and pork are all good sources of B12.

Fish

Salmon, trout, and tuna are good sources of B12.

Poultry

Chicken, turkey, and eggs contain B12.

Dairy products

Milk, cheese, and yogurt are good sources of B12.

Vegetarian and vegan sources of B12 are limited, but some plant-based foods are fortified with B12, including:

Nutritional yeast

A type of yeast that is commonly used as a cheese substitute and is often fortified with B12.

Fortified cereals

Some cereals are fortified with B12.

Plant-based milk alternatives

Some plant-based milk alternatives, such as soy milk and almond milk, are fortified with B12.

It is important to note that these fortified sources may not provide enough B12 for people who have a deficiency or follow a strict vegan or vegetarian diet. In these cases, B12 supplements or injections may be necessary to meet daily B12 requirements.

Benefits of vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 provides many benefits to the body, including:

Improved cognitive function: B12 is important for cognitive function and may improve memory, concentration, and mood regulation.

Increased energy: B12 helps the body convert food into energy, which can increase energy levels and reduce fatigue.

Better sleep: B12 may improve sleep quality and reduce insomnia symptoms.

Healthier skin, hair, and nails: B12 is important for the growth and maintenance of healthy skin, hair, and nails.

Reduced risk of heart disease: B12 helps maintain healthy homocysteine levels, which can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Better bone health: B12 has been linked to bone health, as it helps regulate the production of osteoblasts, which are cells that build bone.

Reduced risk of birth defects: B12 is important for fetal development during pregnancy and may help prevent birth defects.

Improved digestive function: B12 helps maintain the health of the digestive system and may reduce the risk of gastrointestinal disorders.

