Stress and Hair Loss - Detangling This Mystery

Stress and hair loss, as you may be aware of, tend to be connected. Hair loss is a lifelong possibility for both men and women, and stress may be a contributing factor to your hair loss. If stress is the source of your hair loss, it may eventually start to come back. Everybody's rate of regrowth will be different from person to person.

Managing your stress may be the key to getting your hair to grow at a healthy rate again if stress is the cause of your hair loss. Telogen Effluvium is a type of hair loss that can be brought on by stress, sickness, drugs, childbirth, and rapid weight loss. This results in thinning hair all over the scalp. Hair growth typically returns to normal six to twelve months after the incident, making it a transitory condition.

The battle between stress and hair loss is a never ending one. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

The Connection Between Stress and Hair Loss

Understanding the connection between stress and hair loss is not a new area of discovery. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What constitutes a significant amount of emotional stress? Consider the significant and detrimental effects of the most impactful experiences on your life. While a single terrible day at work shouldn't count towards this requirement, extreme and ongoing stress brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak, for example, may impact your hair growth.

Hair follicles in the epidermis of the skin create the protein keratin, which is the building block of hair. Old cells are pushed through the skin's surface at a rate of roughly six inches every year when new hair cells are produced by follicles. The visible hair is essentially a mass of defunct keratin cells.

In the adult scalp, there are about 100,000 hair follicles. Every hair follicle alternates between periods of growth and rest. The bulk of all these hair follicles are always in the anagen phase of growth.

Confused about the damage? Understand the link between stress and hair loss. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Hair is shed when the hair follicle enters the telogen phase, also known as the resting phase. The trigger results in an abrupt, aberrant shift of all the hair into the telogen phase during an incident of telogen effluvium. What may have caused this abrupt change? The answer is simple -- emotional strain that is significant.

Researchers experimentally exposed mice to sound stress (a type of psychosocial stress) in order to evaluate the association between significant stress and hair loss. They discovered that this caused anagen, or the growth phase of the hair cycle, to prematurely terminate. According to this study, stress can cause hair loss by interfering with the hair follicle's regular cycle of growth and development.

Three Types of Stress-related Hair Loss

Stress and hair loss are directly correlated. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea)

However, this should not be disregarded if the frequency increases and you start to observe unusual hair loss and an increase in the amount of hair strands lost. If you notice more hair falling out, consider whether you have experienced stress or anxiety during the preceding months. High levels of stress have been linked to three different forms of hair loss:

1) Telogen effluvium

Significant stress causes a large number of hair follicles to enter the resting phase, known as telogen effluvium. Affected hairs may come out abruptly after a few months of simple brushing or washing.

2) Trichotillomania

Trichotillomania is the name for the compulsive drive to remove hair from your scalp, brows, or other parts of your body. Hair pulling can be a coping mechanism for unpleasant or negative emotions like stress, anxiety, loneliness, boredom, or irritation.

3) Alopecia areata

Alopecia areata is thought to be brought on for a number of reasons, including extreme stress. The body's immune system destroys the hair follicles in the alopecia areata, leading to hair loss.

How can Stress and Hair Loss Be Avoided?

Treatment is possible to manage the connection between stress and hair loss. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Regrettably, there is no clear treatment to stop or prevent hair loss, but given time, it should end on its own. Yet, there are a few items that could promote the general health of your hair. Consume a balanced diet, paying special attention to getting enough protein (0.8 grams per kilogram each day).

It should come as no surprise that enough protein is essential for maintaining and growing hair as hair is mostly composed of protein (keratin). Also, avoid using harsh chemicals, excessive heat, or extremely tight haircuts because these might contribute to hair loss or breaking.

It may also be beneficial to take care of one's mental well-being and practice coping mechanisms like meditation to lessen the effects of a stressor.

Stress and hair loss shouldn't be irreversible. If you manage your stress, your hair may start to grow again. See your doctor if you have more frequent or sudden hair loss when combing or shampooing your hair. An existing medical condition that needs to be treated can be indicated by premature hair loss.

Your doctor may also make treatment recommendations if necessary for dealing with stress and hair loss. They may also recommend vitamins for hair loss due to stress.

