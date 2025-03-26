Patrick Schwarzenegger announces summer wedding with Abby Champion after explaining their long engagement

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his long-time supermodel girlfriend, Abby Champion, got engaged in December 2023 after being together for over eight years. However, they are yet to tie the knot. During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the actor explained the reason for the long engagement.

"Finally a year and a half ago, we got engaged, and it was our moment. It was this great thing, and about a few days later, I booked White Lotus."

After he landed the role of Saxon Ratcliff in The White Lotus season 3, Schwarzenegger told Drew Barrymore that he had said to his fiancée that they had to push the wedding because he would be filming for the series overseas. He recalled sharing the news with Champion.

"I was like, 'Abby, I know we're in this high of engagement, and we're gonna get married this year, but we're gonna have to push it. I got White Lotus and I'm gonna go film for the next seven months in Thailand," he said.

The actor said that his fiancée wasn't too heartbroken with the news. She was still "so happy" and "ecstatic" despite having to postpone the ceremony because she was a "huge fan" of The White Lotus. After putting the wedding on the back burner for the past year, Patrick Schwarzenegger said that Abby Champion and he are planning to tie the knot this summer.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion recently posed for Skims' wedding collection ahead of their summer wedding

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée Abby Champion are getting their wedding ceremony in the summer of 2025, as he announced during his March 25, 2025, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. He previously said the same during his interview with WWD, published on March 20. Ahead of their summer wedding, the couple posed for Skims' 2025 Wedding Shop campaign.

Away from the formal wedding dress and tux, the couple showcased lacey intimates, cosets, and sleepwear in the campaign photoshoot with renowned photographer Carin Backoff. At one point, the White Lotus star posed alongside his supermodel girlfriend with nothing but a bouquet of white flowers.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, published on March 17, he recalled the experience of working with Champion for the campaign.

"Being part of Skims' Wedding Shop with my fiancée Abby was such a fun experience and made me more excited for our big day," he said.

The couple has been dating since 2015, and Patrick Schwarzenegger told Drew Barrymore in her show that they would mark their 10-year anniversary by the time they get married this summer. They got engaged in December 2023 and shared several snaps of the proposal on Instagram the day after Christmas day.

Based on The White Lotus season 3 actor's shared BTS moments, it was a beach proposal that included a big heart flower arrangement, made with red roses and red rose petals on the sand. The couple sported cozy sweater outfits. They celebrated the engagement with a cake that had a picture of them together.

Watch Patrick Schwarzenegger in White Lotus season 3, which is now streaming on Max. New episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

