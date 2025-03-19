“He’s perfect for an American Psycho remake” — Internet reacts to Patrick Schwarzenegger and fiancée Abby Champion’s n*de photoshoot for SKIMS

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiance, Abby Champion, recently did a campaign for SKIMS. In images captured by photographer Carin Backoff, the soon-to-be newlyweds posed as the faces of the brand's 2025 Wedding Shop campaign.

The actor posed n*de for a photoshoot, using a flower to cover himself in one image. In another, Champion, wearing shorts and a cropped cami, cleverly positioned herself to make it appear he was n*de.

Now, once the pictures of Patrick Schwarzenegger were uploaded on X by @PopCrave, they became popular and garnered 2.9M views and 596 comments. While many people criticized and made fun of the whole thing, many supported the actor and his fiance. One even joked and said that he is perfect for “an American Psycho remake.”

“He’s perfect for an American Psycho remake,” wrote one user jokingly.

Others also said similar things as one sarcastically asked if SKIMS mean n*kedness, while another one claimed that these photos of Patrick Schwarzenegger are embarrassing.

“So SKIMS for men is n*kedness?” criticised one user.

“Why do you mean for SKIMS he ain't wearing anything,” one echoed.

On the other hand, many supported the couple as one said that its very empowering while another one said that Arnold definitely passed down his great genetics.

“This is how I found out that Saxton from the White Lotus is actually the Terminator’s son,” another one showed surprise.

“True beauty is in self-expression. Love how this campaign is so empowering!” wrote one user.

“Looks like Arnold definitely passed down his great genetics!” wrote another one.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's recent n*ked pictures went viral

Officially launching on March 20, the new SKIMS line, which includes 24 limited-edition pieces, is eye-catching, as shown in the pictures. While posing for the brand's advertisement, Patrick Schwarzenegger is shown in shorts, a suit, and in some photos, nothing at all, whereas Champion is shown wearing beautiful lingerie.

In other photos, the couple is wearing matching black lace lingerie as Champion feeds Schwarzenegger a vanilla wedding cake. Additionally, another picture features the actor dressed in a traditional tuxedo posing with his fiance, who is dressed in white thigh-highs, a silk tap short, and a white corset.

While talking about the campaign, in an interview, The White Lotus actor Patrick Schwarzenegger told WWD on March 17:

“After about 10 minutes of shooting... I turned to Abby and said, ‘Should we just use these photos as our wedding invite? They’re awesome…' I feel like in 10 to 20 years from now, we will show our kids and think of how awesome it was that we got to take photos like this together....”

In one of the images, Patrick Schwarzenegger could be seen posing next to his fiance, who is wearing lace-revealing clothes. Additionally, Champion also said to WWD on the same day:

“I’ve seen this trend on TikTok where bridesmaids hand s*xy photos to their groom on the wedding day, so now I’m happy that I can have s*xy professional photos to make a book for him as a present….”

On the other hand, as per People Magazine’s March 17 report, Schwarzenegger claimed in a press statement that he had "such a fun experience" on set, which further increased his level of excitement for the big day.

Additionally, he spoke about SKIMS' wedding dresses for men, sharing:

“Grooms are usually expected to just show up, but SKIMS designed with the men in mind also.”

Champion then added:

“This is such an exciting time in my life, and I want to feel my best throughout it all," nothing that that the collection is definitely going to be a must for their wedding celebrations and honeymoon.

In other news, after eight years of dating, Patrick Schwarzenegger asked Champion to marry him in December 2023. However, as the actor was in Thailand filming Season Three of The White Lotus, their wedding plans were put on hold.

Nevertheless, they haven't declared the official date as of yet.

