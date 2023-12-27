Who is Abby Champion? All about Patrick Schwarzenegger's fiancé

The eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Hollywood actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, and his longtime girlfriend, actress Abby Champion, announced their engagement via Instagram on Tuesday. They both shared dreamy pictures online and were seen sharing a kiss on the beach, surrounded by rose petals.

The pictures also featured them posing with a cake that read "Congratulations." The couple celebrated the special day with their families and fans sent them heaps of love as the news surfaced online.

All about Abby Champion

Born on February 28, 1997, Abby Champion resided in Alabama and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling. As a model, she participated in the fashion show Prada’s Resort 2020, which was held in New York. She is currently a model for Vogue and has appeared on the cover of multiple international editions of the magazine. She has also appeared in advertising campaigns for Calvin Klein, Miu Miu, and Chanel.

Besides her modeling career, Abby Champion is also known for starring in Extra (1994) and Meet Me at the Jane: The Holiday 2019 (2019). She also appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (2020) as one of the models.

Patrick has collaborated with Abby Champion on some modeling projects. In 2022, the duo joined hands for a Vogue fashion photo shoot, and in 2019, they worked together for a campaign for Calvin Klein.

Talking about Champion, Patrick told E! News in November 2022:

“She’s such a good girl. She’s a hard worker, dedicated, determined. She moved here from Alabama to pursue her dreams to become a supermodel. She’s great.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger's career and net worth in 2023

Patrick Schwarzenegger is also an actor and model. Celebrity Net Worth reports that as of 2023, Patrick's net worth stands at $8 million. Unlike his father, who is known for action films such as the Terminator film series, Predator (1987), Commando (1985), and many more, he commenced his acting career with dramas and romantic comedies. The actor started his career with supporting roles in Adam Sandler's Grown Ups 2 (2015), Stuck in Love (2012), and many more.

Patrick was soon seen in a lead role in Scott Speer's romantic drama Midnight Sun (2018). He later starred in Daniel Isn’t Real (2019), and critics praised his performance in the horror film. In 2022, he appeared in the HBO mini-series The Staircase.

Recently, he starred in the superhero television series The Boys spinoff Gen V. The series starred Patrick as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy, who has superhuman strength and pyrokinesis.

The couple's relationship

Vogue reported that Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion began dating in 2015. However, the couple reportedly didn't make their relationship official until the following year. In 2021, Patrick reminisced about the duo's first date in a post on Instagram as he wished Abby for her birthday. He mentioned that he knew they would "hit it off" when she ordered her meal from the kids' menu and said:

"Looking at all the fun times we’ve had over the years & how you’ve grown into such a beautiful women! You work so hard & im so proud of you & can’t wait to see what this year holds for you!"

Speaking to E! News in 2022, Schwarzenegger shed light on the couple's relationship and how they navigate through busy schedules and work commitments.

"We love each other and it's okay when she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming. We're moving and I feel very fortunate to be able to be together and live together," he said.

Fans were over the moon about the couple's engagement and sent them their best wishes online.