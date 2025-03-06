5 Patrick Schwarzenegger movies and shows to watch if you like him in The White Lotus season 3

Patrick Schwarzenegger is an American actor, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. The actor began by playing small roles in the early 2000s, and has now starred in multiple movies and TV shows.

Ad

Some of his minor roles include Stuck in Love, Grown Ups 2, and more. His first feature-length role was in the movie Midnight Sun. He has also starred in movies like Daniel Isn’t Real, Moxie, and others.

On TV, he has appeared in The Staircase, Gen V, and more recently, on season 3 of The White Lotus. Viewers who enjoyed his performance in the show can check out the list below for some of his other works.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Moxie, Gen V, and other movies and shows featuring Patrick Schwarzenegger

1) Midnight Sun (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Scott Speer and based on a 2006 Japanese movie, this American romantic drama stars Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and others. The movie is about a teenage girl, Katie (Thorne), who has xeroderma pigmentosum. This condition prevents her from going out into the sunlight, as it would cause her severe UV damage.

Ad

However, things take a turn when a boy, Charlie (Patrick), enters her life and she falls in love with him. Now, Katie is left to decide whether she wants to tell him the truth about her medical condition or lie in front of him and pretend that everything is normal. The movie was Patrick's first leading role. In this role, his character complex emotions like love, vulnerability, and empathy.

2) Moxie (Netflix)

Ad

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Hadley Robinson, Nico Hiraga, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and others, this comedy drama movie directed by Amy Poehler, is based on a novel by Jennifer Mathieu. The movie is about a young high school student, Vivian (Robinson), who starts a feminist zine for the women in her school.

Ad

Vivian decides to start the publication on behalf of all the young female students in her high school, who cannot speak up. The movie deals with sensitive issues like bullying, s*xual harassment, and rape.

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the role of Mitchell in the film.

3) Gen V (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and John Higgins, this satirical superhero series is a spin-off of The Boys show. Developed by Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg, and Evan Goldberg, the show employs black comedy like its predecessor.

Ad

The show focuses on a group of young superheroes, who study at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. These youngsters must put their morality to the test and compete to be the university’s top ranking student and get a chance to join The Seven, the elite superhero team by Vought International.

However, the school’s hidden secrets force the students to decide which kind of path they are willing to take. Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the role of Luke/Golden Boy, with pyrokinetic powers.

Ad

4) Daniel Isn’t Real (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer and based on the novel by Brian DeLeeuw, this psychological horror movie stars Miles Robbins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha Lane, and others. The movie revolves around a young boy, Luke (Robbins), who has anxiety. He decides to reopen a doll house, which has his imaginary companion, Daniel (Patrick).

Ad

However, Daniel begins to take over Luke’s life instead of helping him, and the psychological friendship possesses a harm to Luke. Now, it is up to Luke, as he must let go of his past and accept reality, instead of hiding away in his imaginations.

5) The Staircase (Max)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Patrick Schwarzenegger, Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Sophie Turner, and others, this biographical crime drama miniseries created by Antonio Campos, is based on a 2004 docuseries. The movie is about a crime novelist, Michael (Firth), who is accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Toni).

Ad

However, as the investigation begins, new truths and hidden secrets are brought to light and a French documentary team begins to film the story.

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the role of Todd, who is Michael’s son from his first marriage. In the film, Todd is confused and distraught over learning that his father is accused of a murder.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of Patrick Schwarzenneger of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback