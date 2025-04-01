"I think he just wants attention": Charlamagne Tha God slams Kanye West as Breakfast Club hosts react to rapper's interview with DJ Akademiks

Charlamagne Tha God recently shared his response to the interview between DJ Akademiks and Kanye West that happened last month. Notably, the conversation video was shared by Akademiks during a live-streaming session on March 30, 2025, as per Billboard.

The interview video is being posted through different YouTube channels and has accumulated many views. Meanwhile, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy reacted to the interview while appearing in the latest episode of The Breakfast Club on Thursday, April 1.

Charlamagne said in the episode that he never expected to see a day when Ye would become boring. He further stated:

“Isn’t he complaining about Jay? I don’t even know Jay owns his catalog or nothing but wasn’t Big Sean complaining that Kanye owns his catalog? He know how to record business work and you know you got to be the change, you want to see, right Kanye?”

Jess Hilarious then claimed in the episode that Ye had once spoken about Kim Kardashian, saying that he regretted having kids with the popular media personality. An alleged recording of Kanye saying the same was played during the interview, and Charlamagne mentioned:

“I know Kanye can’t, Kanye be walking around on denim jeans with no drawers on. What do we talking about? This is the guy first of all you shouldn’t question nobody about what they wearing when you standing there in a black KKK robe. You can’t question nobody’s wardrobe.”

Envy seemingly agreed to the same, as he referred to Kanye West, saying that Ye was possibly looking for some attention, and he addressed the same by saying:

“At this point, I don’t know if there’s something really wrong where he actually needs help or is he just doing this for attention.”

Charlamagne Tha God then shared his opinion on the same, as he stated:

“I think he just wants attention.”

Charlamagne Tha God made similar claims about Kanye West on another occasion

While speaking on The Breakfast Club on March 17, 2025, Charlamagne Tha God claimed that Kanye West has become a boring personality now, which referred to Ye creating headlines for certain reasons, including the lineup of posts he shared on X (formerly Twitter) in February this year.

Charlamagne said that no one likes the fact that Ye is not like how he used to be in the past, and added:

“He’s just boring, and what makes him even more boring is the fact he’s such a try-hard. He tries so hard to be provocative. He tries so hard to be controversial, and he just comes off as boring.”

In another episode, which aired the previous month, Charlamagne alleged that Kanye’s actions were a result of Kendrick Lamar getting a lot of attention due to his new album GNX and his Super Bowl performance. Charlamagne claimed that Ye reportedly wishes to be in the position of Kendrick, and continued:

“Kanye wishes that was him in this moment, so he’s been doing all these antics for attention all week because he’s trying to get people to do exactly what they’re doing right now, and that’s talking about him.”

Although Charlamagne Tha God’s claims have continued to trend on different platforms, Kanye West has not shared any response to him until now.

