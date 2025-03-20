"Why you ain't bring it to the team" — Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy confront Jess Hilarious on The Breakfast Club over her IG drama

On March 19, 2025, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy confronted their Breakfast Club co-host Jess Hilarious after her fiery Instagram Live session the previous day, where she criticized her fellow hosts for not having her back when she faced online criticism.

During the live, Jess Hillarious, whose real name is Jess Moore, also spoke in length about her perceived animosity toward Loren LoRosa, who filled in for Hilarious when she was on maternity leave last year. During the radio episode the following day, Charlamagne and DJ Envy hashed out some of the details that Hilarious mentioned during her Instagram Live.

The radio co-host claimed that things changed after she came back from maternity leave, adding that LoRosa, who was meant to be her replacement, never left the show even after Hilarious' return. Elsewhere in the episode, Envy said he found her live session "corny," asking Jess Hilarious why she didn't directly approach them with any issues she faced after she returned from maternity leave.

"See, this is the thing. You let the internet dictate what's going on. We've had conversations. And this is the thing, this is why I thought it was corny, and this is just me personally. I thought it was corny cos we have conversations up here. We just had a meeting. If we had an issue or problem or a situation or something that you felt, why you ain't bring it to the team?" he asked.

He continued:

"When you came back, Jess, I pulled you to the side and I said, 'Jess, if you feel uncomfortable, if you don't want Loren in the room, this is your show, we can make that change whenever you want.' Did I or did I not say that to you?"

"Stop listening to the internet" — Charlamagne Tha God told Jess Hilarious to stop letting internet hate dictate her thoughts

Jess Hilarious joined The Breakfast Club in January 2024, hosting her segment Jess with the Mess on the radio program. While she was on maternity leave, the segment was headed by her replacement, Loren LoRosa, whom Hilarious picked herself.

However, according to her Instagram Live, Jess Hilarious claimed that LoRosa did not step back after the former returned from maternity leave, seemingly assuming a position as the fourth host of The Breakfast Club. During her Instagram Live, she acknowledged that while she initially did not like LoRosa, she later warmed up to her, and even praised the producer for her professionalism.

Expand Tweet

However, Jess Hilarious also admitted that LoRosa's continued presence on The Breakfast Club, especially during her segment, left her confused about her position in the show. This was further amplified after many online, including comedian Corey Holcomb, vocally admitted that they preferred LoRosa to Hilarious.

During the recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious said people's continued comments about her made her feel like the "villain," to which Charlamagne responded:

"You're not a villain. Who said you a villain? But what do I always tell you? I say stop listening to the internet, stop listening to the comments, stop listening to the folks on YouTube, don't let them trick you out your position. What you did last night is what they want you to do and you can't let the internet win."

As the episode progressed, Loren LoRosa also joined the co-hosts, saying she wanted to work through her issues with Jess Hilarious especially after she saw her crying.

“It’s happening with love. You have to be OK for all of this to be OK. I’m a producer at the end of the day. You’re my talent. We’re going to be straight. Everything’s going to be fine,” LoRosa said.

It is unclear how The Breakfast Club will proceed after this and what changes will be made to the show's format, if any.

