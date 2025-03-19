Why did Angela Yee leave The Breakfast Club? Jess Hilarious says her predecessor "ain't that motherf**king crazy" as she blasts co-hosts

Following Angela Yee's announcement to leave The Breakfast Club, her successor on the show, Jess Hilarious recently blasted the other co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy over bringing Lauren LoRosa as her substitute while she's on maternity leave.

Ad

Angela Yee had been a part of The Breakfast Club alongside DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God since its launch in December 2010. However, Yee decided to leave the radio show in August 2022 to start her own nationally syndicated show 'Way Up With Angela Yee' on iHeartMedia.

In Jess Hilarious' recent video posted on X by @nojumper, the comedian indulges in a rant about her substitute on The Breakfast Club, supporting Yee's decision to leave the show:

Ad

"I know one thing, Angela Yee ain’t that motherf*cking crazy. Not as crazy as these n**gas try to make her out to be. There’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show... I don’t know how she did that sh*t for 13 years."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Jess didn't name DJ Envy or Charlamagne Tha God in the video, her mention of Yee in her rant confirmed speculations of her talking about The Breakfast Club.

Jess mentioned that the people she was referring to in the video were supposed to be a team but nobody came to her defense. She added that the online narrative bothered her so she was going to break her silence.

"It wasn’t an easy room for me to be in"- Angela Yee spoke about reasons that contributed to her exit from The Breakfast Club

Angela Yee's exit from The Breakfast Club wasn't met positively by some and resulted in the radio personality facing backlash for the same. While she did not explicitly quote her reason for leaving the show except for announcing that she going to start her show on iHeartMedia, she opened up about her exit during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in March 2023.

Ad

Yee spoke about being accountable for her words and actions on her show as opposed to facing flak for something Charlamagne Tha God would say on The Breakfast Club:

“Sometimes, I would feel like I got it harder than he [Charlamagne tha God] did for something that he said and I also want to make it clear that we are all three individuals. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group. And that was part of why I really wanted to have my own show because now what happens is I’m accountable for that," Yee said.

Ad

Angela Yee continued:

"I was the only woman who worked there too, I mean when it came to producers, camera people—and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in.”

Ad

Additionally, in an interview with Variety dated December 2022, Angela Yee addressed that leaving the radio show wasn't an overnight decision for her and that it was "coming for a long time". She mentioned that the exit was planned for over six months before it was announced and that she was relieved to have finally gone public with it.

While Charlamagne Tha God hasn't commented on Jess Hilarious' alleged rant against him and co-host DJ Envy yet, he was supportive of Yee's decision to quit The Breakfast Club.

During an interview with Vlad TV in May 2023, Charlamagne mentioned that Yee was the only one from their trio who didn't get an opportunity to host her own radio show, hence she took the offer when it came.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback