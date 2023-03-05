What happened to Angela Yee? Breakfast Club drama explained

Last August, Angela Yee, 47, announced her departure from The Breakfast Club after a 12-year-long journey, with plans to launch her solo show. Her move was welcomed by her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. Yee finally left the famous radio morning show in December 2022. Since her exit from the show, she has been hosting Way Up With Angela Yee.

However, months after her exit from the legendary show, Yee finally opened up about her experience on The Breakfast Club during her recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. During a chat with host Tamron Hall, Angela Yee also made a claim about being the "only woman" who worked on The Breakfast Club. Speaking about feeling the lack of support, she said:

"I was the only woman who worked there, too; I mean when it came to producers, camera people—and it wasn't an easy room for me to be in."

She added,

"I feel like I did need more like backup you know because even things that I felt, as a woman …somebody can't understand your point of view because they're not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there."

However, Yee's former colleague and The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy disagreed with her claims. In one of his comments, DJ Envy claimed that Angela's words were not true while also penning another comment, saying,

"There are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on the @breakfastclubam."

"Doesn't mean that there aren't amazing women who are execs..." - Angela Yee explained her recent comments in response to DJ Envy's claims

As Yee and DJ Envy came face-to-face after their respective claims about women working on The Breakfast Club, the former took to Twitter to explain her side of the story. Saying that she isn't the one who usually comments back and forth, Angela clarified that the phrase "In the room" only refers to people who work in the studio—producer, board op, videographer, and hosts.

Angela Yee @angelayee Usually I don’t comment or go back and forth with people but there’s too much spinning. “In the room” referred to the people in the studio: the producer, board op, videographer and hosts. Yes they are men. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t amazing women who are execs, Usually I don’t comment or go back and forth with people but there’s too much spinning. “In the room” referred to the people in the studio: the producer, board op, videographer and hosts. Yes they are men. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t amazing women who are execs,

However, in a series of tweets, Angela stated that despite most studio personnel being men, there were women employees in other departments.

"Doesn't mean that there aren't amazing women who are execs, salespeople, interns, and in other departments."

Angela Yee @angelayee salespeople, interns, and in other departments. I’ve said this on many occasions: that it can be hard when your viewpoint is different based on your experience. I didn’t anticipate that this would cause such a firestorm. Everyone texting me “are you ok” (which I appreciate!) and salespeople, interns, and in other departments. I’ve said this on many occasions: that it can be hard when your viewpoint is different based on your experience. I didn’t anticipate that this would cause such a firestorm. Everyone texting me “are you ok” (which I appreciate!) and

The host of iHeart Radio's Way Up With Angela Yee further added:

"I've said this on many occasions: that it can be hard when your viewpoint is different based on your experience. I didn't anticipate that this would cause such a firestorm. Everyone texting me "are you ok" (which I appreciate!) and I know I don't normally take the time to overexplain because it drags things out even more but that's all ."

Angela Yee @angelayee I know I don’t normally take the time to overexplain because it drags things out even more but that’s all 🤷🏽‍♀️ I know I don’t normally take the time to overexplain because it drags things out even more but that’s all 🤷🏽‍♀️

Apart from her claims of being the only woman working on the renowned morning radio show, Angela Yee also spoke about getting severe criticism from her male counterparts on some occasions for their statements.

She claimed that the audience associated with them as a group despite being three different personalities with varying opinions. However, the 2020 Radio Hall of Famer said that being the host of Way Up With Angela Yee has made her accountable for her words.

