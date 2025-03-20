"You are here because of an opportunity that I extended" — Jess Hilarious accuses Loren Lorosa of overtalking on The Breakfast Club after IG drama

Tensions flared on The Breakfast Club as comedian and media personality Jess Hilarious directly confronted journalist Loren LoRosa on the show, who filled in when Hilarious was on leave.

On March 19, 2025, comedian Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore confronted her The Breakfast Club co-hosts Loren LaRosa, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne tha God, suggesting that when she returned from maternity leave, everything was different for her on the show.

In addition, the comedian suggested that LaRosa was on the podcast show because she provided her this opportunity.

"You are here because of an opportunity that I extended," Hilarious said.

The online brawl came after the comedian's Instagram Live on March 18, 2025, where she called out all co-hosts of The Breakfast Club.

Heated exchange as Jess Hilarious clashes with Loren Lorosa on The Breakfast Club

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in a new episode of The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious confronted her co-host Loren LoRosa and accused her of always jumping in the conversation and "overtalk," implying that she did not let Hilarious speak.

"Now listen, I have said 'hush, shut up, yo you overtalk,' and like I said, I am not up here fighting for the mic, I am not doing it. Three of us are so opinionated — me, you, and Charlamagne, I ain't saying that Envy don't got opinion but he don't jump in every single time there is dead air. You know what I am saying, you overtalk," Hilarious said.

Moreover, the discussion grew increasingly heated as LoRosa emphasized that they were both mature women. She stated that she had previously told Hilarious that if any issues arose between them, they should be addressed directly.

In response, Hilarious asserted that LoRosa was on the show due to an opportunity she had provided. While acknowledging LoRosa's talent and professionalism, Hilarious maintained that she should have her separate segment rather than being a part of Jess With the Mess.

"No, I am not sitting here and saying like you don't deserve to be here... I said from the whole jump that she did a great job, she is amazing that is why I want her to have her segment," Hilarious added.

Further speaking about the segment that Jess Hilarious solely hosted, she said that nobody had any problems with Jess With the Mess until LoRosa started reading it.

"Why she gotta be moved in on — 'cause nobody had a problem with 'Jess With the Mess' until she started reading right, until she started reporting," Hilarious said.

Besides, during an Instagram live on March 18, 2025, Jess Hilarious confronted her co-hosts Loren LaRosa, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God from The Breakfast Club.

She did not name anyone but accused that no one came for her "defense" when she faced criticism online over her alleged remarks on the 13-year-old cancer survivor boy, DJ Daniel.

Comedian Jess Hilarious announced her pregnancy break in February 2024, and officially went on maternity leave during the summer of 2024. She returned to The Breakfast Club on November 8, 2024, when her daughter was three months old.

Currently, Jess Hilarious remains part of the show and has not been removed, fired, or resigned.

No further updates have been provided.

