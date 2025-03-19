"Their performance is going to be absolutely insane" - Fans react as TWICE is all set to headline Lollapalooza Chicago 2025

On March 18, 2025, Lollapalooza announced the lineup for Lollapalooza Chicago 2025. The girl group TWICE will be headlining the event, marking the first time a K-pop girl group has achieved this. Popular artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter will also be headlining the event.

For the unversed, Lollapalooza is a renowned four-day music festival that takes place annually in Grant Park, Chicago. This festival is not only one of the largest in the world but also one of the longest-running in the US, attracting 400,000 attendees each July.

This year's summer festival in Chicago will feature a star-studded lineup, including headliners Tyler, the Creator, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Rüfüs du Sol, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky, and Korn. The festival will take place from July 31 to August 3, 2025.

Additionally, BoyNextDoor, Katseye, Xdinary Heroes, and KickFlip are among the latest K-pop acts confirmed to perform at the Lollapalooza Music Festival.

Fans were excited by the announcement and took to social media to express their enthusiasm for the upcoming event. One fan even remarked that the girl group can hype the crowd like no one else and that their performance is going to be "insane."

"twice don’t just know how to perform but these girls also know how to hype up a crowd with ease like their performance is going to be absolutely insane let’s be real!!?" a fan commented on X.

Similar fan comments continued on X, where they lauded the group with claims that the festival is set to be the best edition ever and audiences are about to witness the finest performance yet.

"It would be the best lollapalooza ever," commented another fan.

"From dominating K-pop to taking over global festivals—what can’t they do?" remarked another fan.

"Whoever is attending to TWICE at Lollapalooza better be ready because they are about to witness the BEST performance they've ever seen," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions hailed the group as a concert staple and expressed hope that this is the first of many to come, with one fan even wondering about the group's comeback.

"talk that talk might have no music show wins but the way it’s found it’s place in twice’s legacy… by being their new concert staple, it’s gonna be so hype at coldplay and lolla omfg," wrote another fan.

"IT'S ABOUT TIME THEY DO A FESTIVAL YESSSSS NOW I HOPE THIS WILL BE THE FIRST OF MANY," said another fan.

"I think twice's comeback will be either on june or on April let's wait and see cause in May they had the cold play opening I really don't know but they have to had thier comeback soon I can't wait," added another fan.

More about TWICE's latest EP, Strategy

The group's 14th EP, titled Strategy, was released on December 6, 2024, via JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The album comprised seven tracks, including its single of the same name, which featured American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The album blended electro-pop, R&B, and bubblegum pop, fusing 80s influences with Y2K sounds. It made a strong debut, topping South Korea's Circle Chart with over 800,000 copies sold. In the US, the EP entered at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking the group's sixth top 10 record on the chart.

Apart from the Lollapalooza performance, TWICE is all set to join Coldplay as a special guest for their upcoming Seoul tour stop of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in April 2025.

