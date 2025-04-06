Who is Scott Glenn? Meet the actor who plays Jim Hollinger in The White Lotus

Scott Glenn is an American actor who stars in The White Lotus season 3 as Jim Hollinger, owner of the titular hotel in Thailand. He has also acted in popular films like The Silence of the Lambs, Apocalypse Now, as well as shows like Castle Rock and The Leftovers. The show's other cast members include Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, etc.

The third season of The White Lotus premiered on February 16, 2025, and concluded on April 6, 2025, on HBO. It is created, written, and directed by the showrunner Mike White. Below is the official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Unpacking Scott Glenn's role in The White Lotus season 3

In the hit HBO series, Scott Glenn's character, Jim Hollinger, is the owner of the White Lotus hotel in Thailand. He is the object of obsession for one of the hotel's guests, Rick Hatchett, who blames the old man for his father's death. When he finds out that Jim is staying in Bangkok following a heart attack, Rick travels to the capital city to confront him.

Rick meets with Jim under the pretense of offering a film role to his wife and former actress, Sritala. He introduces himself as a Hollywood producer and is joined by his friend Frank, who poses as a director named Steve. Scott Glenn is first seen in episode 7 alongside actress Lek Patravadi, who plays his wife, at the couple's stately mansion in Bangkok.

During their meeting, Rick requests to speak privately with Jim and confronts him for killing his father during a land dispute decades ago. He also blames him for ruining his mother Gloria Hatchett's life as she was pregnant with him at the time. But Jim just stares at him since he has no recollection of either of them.

Rick pulls out his gun to shoot the old man but decides to spare his life in the end. At that moment, he realizes that Jim does not have control over his life. He finds closure not by killing him but by walking away and making peace with his past.

Scott Glenn boasts a 60-year long acting career

Scott Glenn was born on January 26, 1939, and is of Irish and Native American heritage. He made his film debut in 1970 in The Baby Maker and went on to star in some of the cult classic films of the next few decades.

He played Captain Richard M. Colby in Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, Apocalypse Now in 1979. His other notable roles include playing Captain Bart Mancuso in The Hunt for Red October, Jack Crawford in The Silence of the Lambs, and Roger in Training Day.

In 2007, he played the CIA director Ezra Kramer in The Bourne Ultimatum and its 2012 sequel, The Bourne Legacy. He also portrayed the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, opposite Josh Brolin's George W. Bush in the biographical comedy drama, W.

On television, Scott Glenn has played Kevin Garvey Sr. in the supernatural series The Leftovers, Alan Pangborn in Hulu's horror series Castle Rock, and Jim Yancy in the crime drama Bad Monkey. Furthermore, he also starred as the blind sensei Stick in Marvel's Daredevil and Marvel's The Defenders.

The final episode of The White Lotus season 3 will air at 9 pm on April 6, 2025, on HBO.

