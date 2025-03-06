Are Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again connected? Explained

The ongoing debate for Marvel fans is whether or not Daredevil from Netflix and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ are connected, and if so, how they interweave their narratives in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Daredevil: Born Again is positioned as a continuation of the 2015-2018 Netflix series, which tells the tale of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who also seeks vengeance on crime as the masked vigilante Daredevil.

With the relaunch, the show will aim to fill the gap between the original and evolving MCU, offering a fresh spin on the old characters and tweaking tone and style in terms of storytelling. Since Daredevil: Born Again was released on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, it automatically created conversations about its connection to the earlier Netflix series.

Yes, Daredevil: Born Again continues the Netflix series' story, directly connecting through its characters, narrative arcs, and integration into the MCU. The nine-episode first season picks up where Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) and his dynamic with his long-time nemesis, Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio), left off.

Exploring in detail the connection between Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is designed explicitly as a revival and a sequel to Netflix's Daredevil series. The connection is maintained by retaining the continuity of leading characters and arcs from the prior series. Matt Murdock returns with Charlie Cox, and Wilson Fisk with Vincent D'Onofrio, thereby continuing the central storyline between the vigilante and crime lord.

This continuity maintains the character's history and integrates the story into the broader MCU as a continuation of Marvel's television shows into its movie universe.

The Born Again creative team has intentionally worked to ensure that the new series is appealing with elements of the Netflix series. Despite some production adjustments, the revival focuses on the history of previous actions and personal agonies that support Matt Murdock's character.

By directly referencing the events of the earlier series and keeping major character arcs, the Born Again series creates a story continuity between the two versions. The new series also follows a serialized format in keeping with the continuity of MCU films and television series, further building on the link between past and present.

Additionally, the decision to split the originally planned 18-episode saga into two seasons for Born Again emphasizes Marvel Studios' intention to develop a long-form story that hangs off the story set by the Netflix series.

Are there any differences between both the shows?

Although Daredevil: Born Again is linked to the Netflix series, there are notable differences in tone, form, and production style. The Netflix series had a darker, grittier tone, which was a hallmark in its depiction of Hell's Kitchen and the internal conflicts of its characters.

Conversely, Born Again brings about modifications that suit the changing expectations of the MCU, such as a move towards more serialized storytelling and new visual storytelling methods.

The new series had a creative makeover after production was halted because of the writers' strike in 2023. This makeover resulted in script, direction, and overall tone modifications.

While the Netflix series had an episodic format with a more limited narrative arc per episode, the new show now has a story that is told over a sustained narrative over several episodes. This shift enables the show to go into longer character arcs and more intricate themes, especially as they pertain to responsibility, legacy, and the repercussions of actions in the past.

A further difference is the place of the series within the wider MCU. The Netflix show was quite segregated from other Marvel Television shows, but Born Again is within Phase Five of the MCU and leaves doors open for crossover potential and expansion into future Marvel titles.

Who stars in the Born Again series?

The show also features a mixture of the returning cast and new talent. Charlie Cox reprises his Matt Murdock / Daredevil role, which has become the hallmark of the character's dual personality as a lawyer and vigilante.

Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk, bringing the formidable crime lord to life in his quest for a political career in New York City. His work continues to be a counterpoint to Murdock's battle, one of ongoing battles with power, corruption, and personal redemption.

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson also return as Karen Page and Franklin Foggy Nelson, respectively, providing valuable support to Murdock both personally and professionally.

The series also features some of the returning actors from the Netflix era. Michael Gandolfini appears in a character connected to Fisk's orbit, while some of the other roles are taken up by actors such as Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, and Genneya Walton.

Interested viewers can watch the Born Again series on Disney+.

