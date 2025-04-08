The best ways to level up Slab's reputation in Destiny 2

Leveling up the Slab in Destiny 2 Heresy can be daunting for players. Currently, there are two different versions of the Slab, each requiring separate EXPs for leveling up. There are no shortcuts to leveling up, and every player must run the seasonal activities normally to get the reputation level to the maximum in each Slab path. However, a few things can still be done for the most efficient leveling.

This article lists the best ways to level your Slab in Destiny 2, as most of the content is locked behind the maximum reputation level of each Slab path. The following processes work for both the Resolve and Ambition paths. However, always change the desired Slab path before earning the EXP.

To change the path, head to Eris's flat and interact with the bubble in front of the Slab.

Slab leveling guide in Destiny 2 Heresy

1) Get Metastasized Essentia

Metastasized Essentia are very common collectibles found within The Nether activity. Firstly, get on the Slab and equip the "Essentia Rune" upgrade from Runic Enhancements. Next, if you spawn in any of the four starting regions, get your Ghost out with the Wombo Detector mod and look for the collectible symbol.

A Collectible symbol after deploying Ghost (Image via Bungie)

Pick up one Metastasized Essentia and then exit to Orbit. The Essentia Rune upgrade will drop an Essentia upon exiting, as it counts your exit as an activity failure, resulting in a drop.

Collect enough of these Essentia by spawning into the Nether, exiting to the Orbit, and then repeating the cycle.

Reputation EXP from depositing Essentia on the Taken Altar (Image via Bungie)

Next, return to Eris's Flat and look for the Taken Altar to deposit these Essentia. Ten of these collectibles will get you 200 EXP. Since each level on the Slab will require you to get 1000 EXP, schedule your run accordingly.

2) Run The Nether Expert

The Nether Expert in Fireteam Finder (Image via Bungie)

The Nether is still a great activity to run for chunks of EXPs, especially upon completing an entire region. The in-game Fireteam Finder is a decent place to run with players who want to push through the activity for quick EXP.

3) Run Court of Blade Expert

Like The Nether, you can use Fireteam Finder as a solo player and run through all bosses in the activity. You can further ease your run by waiting for the "Wrathborn" boss rotations, as they have a relatively lower health pool than the Dread and Taken ones.

Expert activities also drop Adept weapons. Hence, by running Expert activities, you get the high-tier loot and the required EXP to level up the Slab reputation.

