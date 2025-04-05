"Maintain your man card no matter what" — Terrance Howard says that everybody who attended Diddy's parties lost their manhood

Terrence Howard claimed that every man who attended Diddy's parties lost their man card during his recent appearance on the PBD Podcast. For the unversed, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on federal charges of s*x trafficking, pr*stitution, and racketeering in September 2024.

His indictment claimed the rapper frequently hosted "freak off" parties, where he allegedly coerced and drugged women to engage in elaborate s*x acts with male escorts. Several celebrities are rumored to have been involved in Diddy's parties; however, no one has been named so far.

On April 4, 2025, Terrence Howard appeared on Patrick Bet-David's podcast, where he urged men to "maintain your man card," claiming that every man who attended Diddy's parties "gave up" their manhood.

"When you give up your manhood, I've never seen somebody recover from it. That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties. That was all the people that did all those things thinking that there was never gonna be a consequence for what they were doing. Get punked out and p*mped out by some over-greater desire," he said.

He continued:

"You shouldn't have a greater desire than being a man. So I think that's a big problem with a lot of actors out there cos they get fluid, and the next thing you know, once you go fluid, it's gone. You don't have any foundation to pull yourself back from, so maintain your man card no matter what."

Howard claimed that all men who "gave up their man card" can never truly recover from the things they did and end up resorting to therapy or drugs to help them cope.

Terrence Howard alleged that Diddy wanted to have s*x with him

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Terrence Howard claimed that Diddy would often invite him to his house under the guise of professional work, asking him for acting lessons or wanting Howard to play him his new music. The actor claimed that Diddy would often look at him, saying:

"Puffy invited me for weeks asking me to come teach him, wanted me to be his acting coach for a while. I go there and he's sitting around just looking. I'm like, 'Okay, what's the material you wanna work on?' He's like just looking at me. Then next thing you know, it's like, 'Hey will you help me? I wanna hear your music.' So I come over there and I play the music. And he's sitting there just looking at me. Like waiting."

The actor recounted one alleged instance of his assistant informing him that Diddy had invited him to his house the following week. When Howard asked why, his assistant speculated that the rapper was trying to have s*x with him. Howard said he cut off all communication with Diddy after that.

"My assistant was like, you know, ‘He wants to hang out with you next week.’ And I was like, ‘For what?’ He’s like, ‘I think he’s trying to f**k you’. That’s what my assistant said. I was like, ‘Oh, okay, now I get it. So now no more communication," Howard said.

Howard also claimed he lost a lot of good business deals due to his unwillingness to compromise or "bend over." However, he added that he still had his integrity, continuing,

"I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s**t. Because the man card means everything."

Recent updates surrounding Diddy's case

According to a superseding indictment filed on April 4, Diddy has been accused of two new criminal charges, including s*x trafficking and engaging in pr*stitution of "Victim-2" between 2021 and 2024. These charges came just a month ahead of his trial set for May 5.

Following the superseding indictment, the rapper is now facing five federal charges. According to CNN, this included his initial federal charges from his indictment in September 2024, including one count of "racketeering conspiracy" and one count of "transportation to engage in pr*stitution" concerning three victims and one count of s*x trafficking in connection with "Victim-1."

Combs' attorneys denied the new charges in a statement following the filing of the superseding indictment, saying:

“These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private s*x life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

In another court filing on April 4, prosecutors revealed that "Victim-1" and three other alleged victims will reportedly testify during the trial. "Victim-1," the rapper's former girlfriend, will testify under her name.

However, the other alleged victims will testify under pseudonyms, with the prosecutors adding that “publicizing the names of these three victims will cause them significant embarrassment, anxiety, and social stigma.”

Diddy's trial will reportedly begin on May 5. In addition to his federal charges, the rapper is currently facing several lawsuits from alleged victims accusing him of r*pe, s*xual abuse, harassment, and assault. As of this article, the rapper has denied all accusations and maintains his innocence.

