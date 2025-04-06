“I don’t kiss a man”- Terrence Howard alleges Diddy tried to have an intimate moment with him

Actor Terrence Howard recalled an alleged intimate moment involving Diddy while speaking on the PBD Podcast on April 4, 2025.

Howard stated during the conversation that people usually get a common reaction when they “approach a real man about his masculinity.” Terrence also addressed his preferences by saying,

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that sh*t because the man card means everything.”

Terrence Howard said that Sean “Diddy” Combs once allegedly stared at him on a particular occasion. The moment happened when Sean repeatedly invited Howard to get help improving his acting skills and requested Terrence become his acting coach.

Howard opened up on what he did after Diddy did not stop looking at him and continued,

“I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s the material to want to work on?’ He’s just looking at me. Then next thing you know, ‘Okay, hey, will you help me? I want to hear your music. So come over there and play the music.’ He’s sitting there just looking at me. Like waiting.”

Terrence mentioned that his assistant immediately responded to him by alleging that Diddy possibly wanted to hang out with him. However, Howard became confused by what his assistant said. Terrence continued referring to his assistant as he stated,

“He’s like, ‘I think he’s trying to f**k you.’ That’s what my assistant said. I was like, ‘Oh, now I get it.’ So now no more communication. Now you notice be hands off with somebody. A number of producers coming to make the approach and you threaten to punch them in the mouth, of threatening to knock their head off for talking to you like or looking at you like you’re a woman.”

New charges of s*x trafficking and prostitution imposed on Diddy

Sean Combs was taken into custody in September last year from a hotel in Manhattan. According to the Associated Press, he was accused of allegedly operating a criminal enterprise involved in various criminal activities like kidnapping, bribery, s*x trafficking, and racketeering.

While his trial is scheduled in the upcoming month, two more charges have been imposed on Sean on April 4, 2025, as per BBC. The charges are associated with another victim, whose identity remains unknown, and prosecutors claimed that Sean reportedly forced the victim to get involved in s*xual activities and prostitution for around three years.

Notably, other details related to the allegations are yet to be made official, and Diddy’s legal team also spoke to CBS News about the same, claiming that the charges and victims are not new. The attorneys also stated,

“These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private s*x life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

As per USA Today, an additional allegation associated with racketeering and s*x trafficking was imposed against Sean last month in a second superseding indictment. Sean was charged with forced labor, where he allegedly tried to have control over his employees, forcing them to work in inhumane conditions.

However, Sean’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo has dismissed the allegations included in the updated indictment.

