Fact Check: Is Twilight Saga Rising Sun an upcoming movie from the popular franchise? Viral post debunked 

The Twilight Saga has been a fan favorite book series, followed by the popular film adaptation. Currently, news of a new film adaptation, titled Twilight Saga Rising Sun, is making the rounds on the internet.

The discussion was partly started by a post on the Facebook page titled YODA BBY ABY, dated June 5, 2025, which talked about the new movie. The post claimed that Renesmee Cullen, daughter of Edward and Bella, would be the lead in the movie and would confront intense challenges as a hybrid vampire-human. This caught the eyes of several fans, who found the news exciting.

However, the audience would be disheartened to know that the post about the Twilight Saga Rising Sun movie is fake. Description of the page declares the same and reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Twilight Saga Rising Sun is not releasing as a new movie under the franchise

As mentioned previously, there is no new upcoming movie from the franchise. The Facebook page that posted about the same covers fake and satirical content. In addition, the content is not based on officially confirmed or verified news.

The post shared information about the supposed plot of the film and further sheds light on the characters involved in the plot. It read:

"In The Twilight Saga Rising Sun, Renesmee Cullen steps into her destiny as a powerful hybrid, challenging the Volturi’s iron grip on the supernatural world. Edward, Bella, and the entire Cullen family, led by Carlisle, unite with old allies for a breathtaking battle against Aro’s cunning schemes."

The user further shared false information about the film's release date. The user mentioned in the fake post:

"Experience a dazzling saga of love, loyalty, and epic showdowns in a world where one hybrid could change everything. Coming to cinemas December 2025."

This information stands false as the franchise only includes a total of five released films: Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012).

No new film has been announced under the franchise as of June 30, 2025. However, an animated series based on the franchise is set to be released by Netflix.

Will the franchise have a new release soon?

Stephenie Meyer, the author of the novels (Image via Getty)

Stephenie Meyer, the author of the series, released a companion novel to the series titled Midnight Sun in 2020. Retracing the events from the first installment, the book takes a unique turn as the readers get to experience it all once again from the point of view of Edward Cullen.

To the fans' delight, the franchise is set to get a new release soon in the form of an animated series, Midnight Sun, based on the latest 2020 novel.

In 2024, Netflix announced that Midnight Sun is being adapted into an animated series, showcasing Edward's experiences as he gets smitten by Bella. Stephenie Meyer is the executive producer for the project, along with Sinead Daly, who also serves as the series' writer.

Other executive producers include Meghan Hibbett for Fickle Films, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey for Temple Hill Entertainment, Samie Kim Falvey and Erik Feig for Picturestart. Further details and the release date of the animated series are yet to be revealed.

Watch all films from the franchise on Netflix.

