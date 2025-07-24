When is Dakota and Elle Fanning’s first movie together, The Nightingale, hitting theaters?

Real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning will finally share the big screen for the first time in the movie adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel, The Nightingale. They are set to bring their sisterhood to the screen as they are slated to play sisters in the upcoming movie with TriStar Pictures.Dakota and Elle Fanning's The Nightingale movie is coming out in movie theaters on February 12, 2027. The release date was revealed in a post by the official Instagram account of the movie on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, which was also shared by Hannah. In the picture is the film's script alongside Hannah's book, and in the caption, the movie's official account wrote:&quot;Can we buy tickets now? For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together, in the adaptation of Kristin Hannah's global book phenomenon The Nightingale.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Melanie Laurent, who directed Elle Fanning in Galveston, will direct the adaptation, but it looks like that has changed. The new Instagram post revealed that 13 Reasons Why and Better Call Saul director, Michael Morris, will be directing the upcoming movie. It will be released exclusively in cinemas in February 2027.More to know about Dakota and Elle Fanning's new movie, The NightingaleWith Dakota and Elle Fanning's new movie being an adaptation of Kristin Hannah's The Nightingale, there's already some concept of what the story is going to be about. The book follows the coming-of-age story of two sisters, set in France at the beginning of World War II, and their struggles to survive as the Germans occupied their country.In a joint statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2019, the Fanning sisters talked about sharing the screen for The Nightingale. They said:&quot;The Nightingale will be the first tome we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of the camera.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe sisters added that they have been looking for the right project that they can work on together, and the movie adaptation is the &quot;gem&quot; they've been searching for. Dakota Fanning was last seen on the big screen in 2024's The Watchers. Meanwhile, Elle Fanning recently starred in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, and the comedy drama Sentimental Value.The Fanning sisters are the only confirmed cast members so far, but more casting news is expected as the movie's production gets underway. It's currently listed under pre-production on IMDb. Dana Stevens, who wrote the script for The Woman King and the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book, Safe Haven, will be writing the script for The Nightingale.Besides starring in the film, Dakota and Elle Fanning will also act as producers for the project for the sisters' production company, Lewellen Pictures. The Cantillon Company's Elizabeth Cantillon and Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are the other producers.Stay tuned for more news on Dakota and Elle Fanning's upcoming movie, The Nightingale, as the production gets underway.