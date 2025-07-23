“If it’s even half as good as Better Call Saul, we’re eating real good”— Fans react to first look at Rhea Seehorn’s new Apple TV+ series

It might be over for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but not for one of the stars in the franchise, Rhea Seehorn. The actress who starred as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul will be reuniting with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, who also co-created the prequel series.On Tuesday, July 12, 2025, Apple TV+ took to its official X account to tease another project from Gilligan, with a cotton swab drawing a smiley face in a petri dish over a bright yellow background. In the caption, the streamer wrote: &quot;Happiness is Contagious.&quot;With the teaser and the news that Rhea Seehorn will be starring in it, fans took to social media to share their excitement for the project. One fan said that if it's as good as Better Call Saul, then it will be good news.&quot;If it's even half as good as Better Call Saul, we're eating real good,&quot; an X user commented.More fans shared their excitement, predicting that the new series for Apple TV+ will be a hit. They shared their confidence in every project that comes out of Vince Gilligan's hand and in Seehorn's acting prowess.&quot;Gilligan show with Rhea Seehorn in it? Already a 9/10 before a single frame watched,&quot; a user on X said.&quot;I'll watch anything by Vince Gilligan, even if it's only a 2 hour documentary on how to make the perfect bowl of cereal,&quot; another X user commented.&quot;If Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn are involved, I don’t need a trailer. Breaking Bad was top tier TV. I’m already tuned in,&quot; an X user added.Other commenters mention that if the new show gives Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul-level details, it will be &quot;generational peak television.&quot;&quot;If he brings the same level of detail from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad to the Sci-Fi genre, we may eat for a decade,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;If this is anything like Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul, then we're in for generational peak television. Vince Gilligan never misses,&quot; another X user said.What to know about Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan's new series for Apple TV+ so far View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite Rhea Seehorn and Vince Gilligan coming from the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, the new series is not part of that story. It doesn't exist in the same universe as those two shows, and while there is very little known about the plot, the new show will be science fiction, while the mentioned series revolved around drug crime and drama.According to CBR, Seehorn will be playing an original character in the still-untitled Apple TV+ show. The series has reportedly been in the works since 2022, and according to the outlet, despite the lack of available details about the project, Apple TV+ has already ordered two seasons.The show is currently in production, per IMDb, with the first season expected to be released sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, the second season is listed for a 2026 release. Other cast members mentioned on its IMDb page include Polish actress Karolina Wydra from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and True Blood.Stay tuned for more details about Rhea Seehorn's upcoming Apple TV+ series as the year progresses.