7 shows to watch if you liked Apple TV's 'Smoke'

Smoke premiered on June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+. This crime minseries follows an arson investigator and a cop who work together to catch two arsonists. It stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in the leading roles.

The show is developed by Dennis Lehane, an American author and screenwriter, whose stories have also inspired blockbuster movies such as Shutter Island, Gone Baby Gone, and Mystic River.

While Apple TV is still rolling out the new episodes of Smoke, there are several other detective-based TV series fans can binge-watch, such as Sugar, which is still airing. Many of them have something similar to the ongoing miniseries. Let's take a look at these seven shows below.

Black Bird, Sugar, and 5 other TV shows to watch if you liked Apple TV's Smoke

1) Severance (2022- present)

Severance (image via Apple TV+)

Starring Adam Scott and developed by Dan Erickson, Severance showcases psychological mystery and inquiry through the concept of "innie" and "outie" personas within a company.

Through office intrigue and secret agendas, the show explores identity breakdown and secrets. Similar to Smoke, it demands viewers to follow the growing mystery as it reveals characters mid-investigation.

2) Sugar (2024 - present)

Sugar TV series (Image via Apple TV+)

Sugar is another Apple TV investigation-driven series featuring Collin Farrell and Amy Ryan as the protagonists. Created by Mark Protosevich, the American neo-noir mystery drama focuses on technology and crime in the dark tech.

It depicts a suspenseful plot with hidden motives, a multi-layered investigation, and crime motivated by human action. This show and Smoke both center on intricate crime stories that expose human weaknesses.

3) Black Bird (2022)

A still from Black Bird (Image via Apple TV+)

Also developed by Dennis Lehane, the true crime show stars Smoke's frontman Taron Egerton in the leading role. This drama unfolds the journey of a one-time drug dealer, Jimmy Keene, who gets the opportunity to be freed from a 10-year prison sentence if he elicits a confession from a serial killer.

Both miniseries by Lehane shed light on true events and are presented by the same creative team, making them similar in too many ways.

4) City On Fire (2023)

City on Fire (image via Apple TV+)

Showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage bring City on Fire that deals with how a shooting in New York City leads to an arson investigation. The incident is linked to a larger conspiracy, tying crime investigation and arson together.

Although it isn't about arson investigators, the plot delves into a citywide mystery of fire-related incidents, and detectives attempting to determine the cause. Burning sites serve as hints to secrets in this series and Smoke.

5) Sharp Objects (2018)

Sharp Objects (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by late Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée and created by Marti Noxon, Sharp Objects houses a stellar cast, including Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson. Based on the 2006 novel of the same name, the show follows crime reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to solve the murders of two young girls after receiving treatment for her mental illness.

She must, however, confront and overcome her demons as well. This show is also a recipient of Golden Globe Awards and many others, proving its vast popularity. Both Smoke and Sharp Objects focus on an investigation encompassing a tight-knit society.

6) Slow Horses (2022 - present)

Slow Horses Apple Tv Poster (image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses introduces the viewers to a group of MI5 agents who have been demoted and are now investigating dangerous cases. The story is based on Slough House novel series by Mick Herron. This spy thriller series is created, written, and executive produced by Will Smith.

Character defects and past events that reappear during interactions with criminals are used to inform investigations. It has procedural stakes and flawed investigators with personal secrets, just like Apple TV's Smoke.

7) Hijack (2023)

Hijack on Apple TV (image via Apple TV+)

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith as a miniseries for Apple TV, the thriller series features Idris Elba in the primary roles. Hijack sends a character on a hijacked flight in a high-stakes criminal scenario, putting a skilled negotiator up against unseen dangers.

As the lead negotiator reveals motivations, the show places a strong emphasis on tension and psychological strain. Like Smoke, Hijack also uncovers the reasons behind risky behavior through suspense and setting.

Other shows to watch if you liked Smoke on Apple TV are The Fall, Hannibal, True Detective, and Broadchurch.

