7 thriller shows to watch if you liked The Better Sister

The Better Sister is a limited series on Amazon Prime that blends psychological thriller with family drama, unraveling the lives of two estranged sisters brought together by tragedy. It is based on Alafair Burke’s bestselling novel and directed by Craig Gillespie. The show stars Jessica Biel as the poised and accomplished Chloe, and Elizabeth Banks as her troubled, estranged sister Nicky.

Chloe's seemingly perfect life with her husband Adam and son Ethan shatters after Adam is murdered. She is forced to reunite with her estranged sister Nicky, whose troubled past and history of addiction clash with Chloe's carefully built world. As the investigation deepens, long-buried secrets come to light. Their shared history reveals layers of trauma, betrayal, and sisterhood.

The Better Sister premiered on Prime Video on May 29, 2025. It draws viewers into a suspenseful, slow-burning mystery where no one is completely innocent, and trust is always in question.

For viewers hooked by The Better Sister's emotional complexity, unreliable narrators, and shocking twists, these shows carry the same emotional charge and narrative tension.

Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, Dead to Me, and more shows similar to the themes of The Better Sister that you should watch

1) Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies aired from 2017 to 2019 (Image via HBO)

Big Little Lies catches the same emotional suspense and sinister secrets as The Better Sister. Tucked in a rich Californian town, the narrative centers on five women caught in deceit, abuse, and finally a murder. Like Chloe and Nicky, these women negotiate the fine line between public image and personal suffering.

Leading the cast are Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley. The series explores female agency, friendship, and parenthood closely. Through flashbacks and police interviews, the crime is gradually revealed, therefore sustaining the suspense.

The female perspectives drive the plot, creating an emotional thriller that focuses on trust, control, and consequences.

Where to watch: HBO

2) Sharp Objects

Poster for Sharp Objects season 1 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Sharp Objects follows journalist Camille Preaker as she returns to her hometown to chronicle the murder of two young children. It is based on Gillian Flynn's novel. Camille must face her own terrible history and her very poisonous connection with her mother as she probes.

Like The Better Sister, the series features a female-driven mystery where family ties and emotional wounds run strong. As Camille, who battles self-harm, addiction, and suppressed memories, Amy Adams gives a chilling performance. The methodical pace helps to create dread with every scene.

The fundamental mother-daughter relationship reflects the sibling conflict found in The Better Sister. Both depend on mood, progressive disintegration of reality, and the lives of women.

Where to watch: HBO, Amazon Prime Video

3) Dead to Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me (Image via Netflix)

Dead to Me gives a darker, more comedic twist on buried secrets and female friendship. Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) is a widow mourning the hit-and-run loss of her husband. She crosses paths with Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) at a grief support group. What first seems to be a friendship soon becomes a complex web of emotional trauma and falsehoods.

Dead to Me has similar narrative beats to The Better Sister, even if its tone veers more toward dark humor. Both films examine how women respond to guilt, loss, and betrayal, as well as the fallout after a man's death. The female connection is the emotional motor of the story.

The close back-and-forth observed between Chloe and Nicky is mirrored in Jen and Judy's relationship.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV

4) Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere title card (Image via Hulu)

Adapted from Celeste Ng’s novel, Little Fires Everywhere dives into the lives of two mothers from different social backgrounds. Reese Witherspoon’s Elena is wealthy, white, and controlling. Kerry Washington’s Mia is a struggling Black artist with a hidden past. Their daughters become friends, igniting tensions that lead to devastating consequences.

The show looks at the weight of secrets and the mirrors of perfection. Like The Better Sister, it centers on women who seem to have it all together but are progressively breaking apart. Though they are often complex and strong, the female connections are not always kind or forgiving.

With themes of identity, motherhood, race, and class, Little Fires Everywhere blends domestic drama with psychological suspense. The slow-burning conflict and hidden motivations make it a strong companion piece to The Better Sister.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) The Undoing

Poster for The Undoing (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Undoing is a psychological thriller about Grace Fraser, a brilliant therapist whose opulent New York existence falls apart when her husband turns out to be the main suspect in a horrific murder. Featuring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, the HBO miniseries combines family drama with a sinister mystery.

Grace has to face the prospect that everything she thought—about her marriage, her family, and herself—may have been a lie as the research gets more intense. Reflecting The Better Sister in tone and tempo, The Undoing similarly revolves around a calm, intellectual lady abruptly thrown into anarchy.

Grace and Chloe negotiate betrayal, secrets, and disintegrating truths within their own homes.

Where to watch: HBO, Amazon Prime Video

6) Pieces of Her

Toni Collette in Pieces of Her (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Pieces of Her is a thriller that starts with a violent incident in a small town restaurant. Andy discovers her apparently normal mother, Laura, is harboring a sinister past when she sees her deftly take down an armed intruder. Starring Toni Collette, the Netflix show puts Andy on a dangerous quest to find the truth, untying layers of family secrets, fake identities, and government conspiracies.

Like The Better Sister, Pieces of Her looks at the rifts in a close female connection brought on by long-buried trauma, this time between mother and daughter. Both shows center on women compelled to rethink what they knew about their families.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Sinner

Poster for The Sinner (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Sinner opens with an unsettling act of violence committed by a woman who appears to be completely ordinary. Detective Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman, is less interested in what happened than in why it happened. Each season explores a new case rooted in emotional trauma, moral complexity, and hidden motivations.

The first season, starring Jessica Biel as Cora Tannetti, is especially compelling for fans of The Better Sister. Cora's calm exterior masks deep psychological scars, and the season unravels her past piece by piece.

Like The Better Sister, The Sinner focuses on the emotional damage that festers beneath the surface of seemingly stable lives. The psychological depth, especially in its female leads, mirrors Chloe and Nicky’s journey through guilt, pain, and reckoning.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The Better Sister is available for online streaming on Prime Video.

