7 shows to watch if you liked Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers, each with personal conflict and turmoil, gather at Tranquillum House, lured by promises of wellness and healing. But under the pristine landscape of the resort, things aren't what they seem. Things heat up when the line between reality and fiction is blurred at the arrival of the resort's Russian owner, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman).

Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, the psychological drama series was praised for its memorable performances by the ensemble cast, a unique premise, and a nuanced exploration of grief, interpersonal dynamics, and social hierarchy.

Fans of Nine Perfect Strangers will enjoy other psychological dramas that explore similar themes.

Big Little Lies, The Wilds, and other shows for fans of Nine Perfect Strangers

1) Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

The cast of the show (Image via JioHotstar)

In Monterey, California, five women--Madeline, Jane, Celeste, Bonnie, and Renata--get trapped in a murder investigation. Fans watch the investigation and the town's secrets unfold slowly around the characters, not knowing who the murder victim is until the final moment. But one thing's certain: Everyone is hiding something.

Both Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers feature the author-creator-actor trio of Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, and Nicole Kidman, making this psychological dark humor drama a must-watch for fans.

The eerie atmosphere of both shows perfectly captures something sinister happening under the surface. Moreover, the stacked cast, with Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern, promises high-impact television.

Where to watch: Max

2) The Wilds (2020-2022)

The cast of The Wilds season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

A group of teenage girls--strangers--survive a plane crash on the way to a young women's empowerment program. They struggle to survive as castaways, completely unaware that the crash and the events that came after were orchestrated by Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths), the head of the program.

Interspersed with flashbacks about the girls' past lives and flashforwards about their uncertain futures, this psychological drama offers a similar premise to Nine Perfect Strangers: What happens when strangers with personal baggage are bound together by a powerful woman's social experiment?

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Sirens (2025)

The title card of Sirens (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Devon (Meghann Fahy) suspects something is wrong with her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock), with her concerns growing after their dad's early-onset dementia diagnosis. Her investigation into Simone's life takes her to a sprawling mansion on the island of Port Haven, where she meets Simone's boss, Michaela "Kiki" Kell (Julianne Moore), and discovers Simone's unhealthy obsession with her.

Remote, beautiful location, check. A mysterious and powerful woman, check. The perfect blend of dark humor and psychological undertones, check. Fans of Nine Perfect Strangers will enjoy Sirens, based on the play Elemenopea by Molly Smith Metzler.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Homecoming (2018-2020)

Julia Roberts in Homecoming (Image via Prime Video)

Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) goes from being a social worker at Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a place for soldiers to transition into civilian life, to a waitress with poor memory of her time there. As the U.S. Department of Defence looks into her time there, her memory resurfaces, and things aren't what they seemed.

In Nine Perfect Strangers, fans see the characters get subjected to a psychoactive drug that alters their perception of reality. A similar blurring of reality occurs in Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg's psychological thriller, where characters deal with emotional baggage and trauma. Bonus: Bobby Cannavale features in pivotal roles in both shows.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Devs (2020)

Devs is an FX original (Image via Prime Video)

Software engineer Lily Chan's (Sonoya Mizuno) life turns upside down when her boyfriend Jamie disappears on the first day of his job at the same company. Her investigation leads her to the elusive development division (or "Devs") and the CEO, Forest (Nick Offerman).

Fans of themes like hyperreality, free will, deception, and uncomfortable confusion in Nine Perfect Strangers, looking for a more science-fiction approach to the premise, will enjoy this show. Created by Alex Garland, the show is known for its breathtaking visuals and memorable performances by the main leads.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Originally on Hulu)

6) The OA (2016-2019)

The OA is a Netflix original (Image via Netflix)

A blonde Russian woman with a deeply traumatic past ropes unsuspecting strangers into an experiment where death and connecting to the afterlife are the main focus. Sound familiar? In a twisted way, The OA and Nine Perfect Strangers have deeply similar storylines, but both shows take completely different approaches to solve the central conflict.

Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling) returns to her hometown after being missing for seven years, with her lost eyesight suddenly intact. Calling herself "The Original Angel", she recounts the story of her absence to five strangers, who, unbeknownst to them, are a part of a larger experiment called "movements" that allows them to travel between dimensions.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Undoing (2020)

Kidman and Grant in The Undoing (Image via HBO)

Fans of Nicole Kidman's mysteriously powerful aura in Nine Perfect Strangers will enjoy her performance in The Undoing, where psychologist Grace Fraser's life changes overnight after a woman named Elena is found murdered in her art studio. She must act fast to protect herself and her family.

The psychological thriller drama is another David E. Kelley creation, based on the book You Should've Known by Jean Hoff Korelitz. It received praise for the memorable premise and acting prowess of Kidman and Hugh Grant, while some cited issues with the pacing.

Where to watch: Max

Fans of Nine Perfect Strangers can also check out The White Lotus, The Resort, and more dark comedy dramas. Season 2 of the show premiered May 21, 2025, with the finale expected to be released on July 2, 2025. Stream all episodes of the show on Hulu.

