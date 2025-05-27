"Man hasn't given a drama since 2 years" - Fans react as Rowoon to reportedly enlist in the military in July 2025

Former SF9 member Rowoon finally has a military enlistment date, as reported by My Daily on May 27. He will be enlisting in the military on July 21. He will first undergo training at the training camp and then be assigned a unit to carry out his duties as an active duty soldier.

While fans anticipated the news sooner, they were also sad to hear that the actor will be away for almost two years serving time in the military. One fan wrote:

"Man hasn't given a drama since 2 years and what?! He's already enlisting?!! Fvvvkk it"

"MILLITARY WIFE ERA BEGIN" a user wrote

"NOOOOOOOO DONT TAKE HIM AWAY FROM MEEEEE i can not continue my military wife life like this" a fan wrote

"So it's july, not june. Luckily we have one more month with #rowoon" another fan commented

Fans were also concerned about Rowoon's health. He had reported instances of back injury in the past while he was active with SF9. They were worried that serving as an active duty soldier might be challenging for him.

"ACTIVE DUTY?? IS HIS BACK OK?" A fan wrote.

"I am actually surprised he's going to enlist as an active-duty soldier, knowing his back problems" another fan replied.

"I thought it was his new drama news, but instead, I read something I didn't want to read so rowoon fans only had #TheMurkyStream and nothing more ╥﹏╥" another fan commented.

What has Rowoon been up to these days?

Rowoon left the K-pop group SF9 to focus on his acting. He made his acting debut in 2017 with the drama School 2017. He found great fame only two years later with a lead role in the highschool drama Extraordinary You. He is noted for his work in dramas like King's Affection and The Matchmakers.

The Extraordinary You actor was seen attending the Oscars as a guest this year. His appearance was a blink and you miss event, but it was noteworthy nonetheless. He was also reported to make a cameo appearance in the drama Spring on Youth.

Rowoon will reportedly be seen next in the historical fiction drama The Murky Stream. It is slated to release sometime in September this year on Disney+. The drama is adapted from a novel by author Chae Man-shik. It stars Shin Ye-eun and Park So-ham in pivotal roles.

