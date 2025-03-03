“ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER SLAY” – Fans go wild as K-drama actor Rowoon makes his Oscars debut wearing an Amiri Spring 2025 outfit

On March 2, 2025, South Korean actor Kim Seok-woo, also known as Rowoon, attended the 97th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The K-drama star walked the red carpet in a sleek Amiri outfit. It featured an embellished blazer, a small indie sleaze scarf, and no traditional shirt or tie.

The 28-year-old completed the look with a statement brooch and a studded ring. Fans expressed their admiration on social media platforms, sharing clips and photos of his red carpet moment.

"ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER SLAY," a fan wrote.

For the unversed, Rowoon was invited to the awards ceremony by the Academy this year. With K-content's global rise, the Academy has started inviting notable Korean actors. Lee Sang-heon and Gia Kim, known for X.O. Kitty, also attended the event.

Many fans commented on the actor's presence at the 97th Academy Awards.

"They should give him an Oscar just for existing," a fan remarked.

"My husband forgot to tell me he was going there tonight. Omg he looks good!," a user shared.

"My man being at the oscar's is insanity," another person mentioned.

Others praised his appearance, calling him "handsome" and "elegantly best dressed."

"DAMN DOES HE LOOK SO HANDSOME AND FINE," a fan said.

"The most handsome elegantly best dressed at #Oscars2025," a viewer noted.

"Rowoon at the oscars might be the best styling i’ve seen on a korean actor in an award show in a while," another netizen added.

Rowoon to star in another historical K-drama, The Murky Stream

Actor Rowoon, best known for Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know, Tomorrow, and Destined With You, now continues his streak in historical series. His last period drama, The King’s Affection, was the first South Korean series to win an International Emmy for Best Telenovela.

Rowoon (Image via Instagram/@ewsbdi)

The former SF9 member is set to lead The Murky Stream, premiering on September 24, 2025, on Disney+. The series also stars Shin Ye Eun (The Glory), Park Seo Ham (Semantic Error), and Park Ji Hwan (Our Blues).

Set in the Joseon era, the drama follows Si Yool (Kim Seok-woo), a rogue with a hidden past, alongside Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), a wise and just figure, Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), an aspiring incorruptible official, and Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan).

Directed by Choo Chang Min (Land of Happiness) and written by Cheon Sung Il (All of Us Are Dead), the show explores a lawless land where the once-clear Gyeonggang River has become a murky stream.

In other news, Rowoon is considering the lead role in the upcoming romance drama Shining. Kim Min Ju is also in talks. The drama follows a couple who part ways at 20 and reunite at 30.

