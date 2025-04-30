“Served, ate and left no crumbs” — Fans go wild as Rowoon stuns in Calvin Klein’s behind-the-scenes photoshoot, featuring bold looks

On April 28, 2025, FNC Entertainment dropped a behind-the-scenes clip featuring its talent, Rowoon during a shoot for Calvin Klein. The video displayed Rowoon dressed in a range of CK staples, from classic denim to the brand’s well-known undergarments.

The visuals included both wide-angle footage and close-up shots, capturing the Destined with You star as he posed in minimal outfits, including topless frames and branded briefs. The shoot falls under an ongoing partnership between Rowoon and Calvin Klein, continuing a series of fashion collaborations.

Rowoon, previously part of the K-pop act SF9, has since shifted to a full-time acting career. His involvement in this campaign adds to his portfolio of promotional projects handled by his current agency, FNC.

After the release, the video gained rapid momentum across online platforms, drawing responses from both domestic and foreign viewers.

"Rowoon cooked, served, ate and left no crumbs with Calvin Klein ❤️‍🔥," an X user commented.

More reactions followed as netizens praised his appearance.

"OKAY I JUST FORGOT HOW TO BREATHE!!! 🫠😵🫣," a fan remarked.

"All the year's this man has been my BIAS, and he still takes my breath away! 😳," a user mentioned.

"Rowoon you are playing with my POOR HEART!! 🫠🫠," a person shared.

"Morning glory 🔥Calvin has hit gold with his own beauty 😍," a viewer noted.

"He’s so f*cking hot!! 🥵," another fan added.

Rowoon debuted with the Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Performer and singer Rowoon was spotlighted in his debut Calvin Klein underwear campaign, which was revealed on March 6, 2025. The promotional series, created in association with GQ Korea and Eyesmag, introduces selections from the label's redesigned boxers range.

This project signals Rowoon’s inaugural appearance in his new role with the fashion house. He is featured wearing pieces from the refreshed Icon line, such as the Cotton Stretch Trunk. The release further showcases the Infinity Bond band which is a seamless waistband crafted to boost movement and comfort. Additional items include the Brushed Microfiber Trunk and Cotton Stretch Briefs, also part of the lineup.

Within a snapshot, the South Korean artist is seen donning an ivory tank paired with blue trousers. Before this campaign, he appeared at the Calvin Klein lineup event for Autumn 2025, held in NYC in February 2025. The 28-year-old additionally participated in CK’s Japan-hosted Autumn 2023 show.

In other news, Rowoon is confirmed to appear briefly in Spring of Youth, a new television series airing on SBS from May 6, 2025. The network recently shared teaser images, offering a first glimpse of the actor.

