"Did not expect this at all"- Internet in a frenzy over Rowoon's latest Calvin Klein campaign photos

On March 6, GQ Korea unveiled new images of Rowoon for Calvin Klein, sparking a wave of reactions online. The actor showcased the brand's signature denim collection, pairing different shades of jeans and jackets while subtly revealing the iconic waistband of Calvin Klein's boxers.

Ad

In another set of photos, Rowoon paired the brand's black boxers with a cardigan before transitioning to a more minimal look. He was also seen in the classic white Calvin Klein boxers and white socks.

The campaign quickly gained attention online, with fans expressing surprise and excitement over the bold visuals. Comments ranged from pure admiration to complete shock at his bold transformation. One fan wrote,

"I’m honestly shooked. Did not expect this at all"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I…just… don’t know what to think or say. I didn’t think he had it in him but surely he is built for this." said one netizen.

"Soft stans, I'm sorry, but when someone is announced as a brand ambassador, the least I expect is a photoshoot at this level." posted this person on X.

Ad

"If you are a long time fan of Rowoon, you knew very well how conservative Rowoon is, so this #CalvinKlein pictorial is a really bold move for him. I respect his passion and dedication. He ate and devoured. " read a comment on X.

"he has officially gone insane (/compliment) like he went to the US and got hypnotized by the gringos or something to do this LIKE AINT NO WAY THATS THE SAME GUY WHO WAS ON FULL DENIM FOR EVERY CALVIN KLEIN AD SDBHFDKJGM WHAT IS GOING ON" shared one fan.

Ad

Fans couldn't hold back their excitement as Rowoon's Calvin Klein photos took over social media. The photos sparked widespread discussions, with many praising Rowoon’s confident presence in the shoot.

"When I saw this at dawn, I thought it was a montage hahaha they hardly ever take photos like this hahaha Rowoon ahead of his time in Korea hahahahha I loved it." shared one X user.

Ad

"The boy who used to wear ck undies from teen days- the guy who laughed hard to hide his embarrassment when talking about ck undies in gq korea, is now modelling for it. It's a dream come true moment, a brave move." mentioned a fan.

"Rowoon is rocking it. I love the confident looks. It's very attractive." wrote an individual on X.

Ad

"Calvin Klein is calling on the hottest men in Korea to be its ambassadors. SHE KNOWS HOW TO DO HER MARKETING" added this person on X.

Rowoon to lead Disney+’s first original historical drama The Murky Stream

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rowoon is set to headline Disney+’s first-ever original historical drama, The Murky Stream. The series boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Shin Ye-eun (The Glory), Park Seo-ham (Semantic Error), and Park Ji-hwan (Our Blues).

The Murky Stream unfolds in a lawless Joseon era, where the once-clear Gyeonggang River has turned into a murky symbol of chaos. The story follows Si-yool played by Rowoon, a rogue with a concealed past, and Choi Eun portrayed by Shin Ye-eun, a righteous and sharp-witted individual.

Ad

It also involves Jeong Cheon played by Park Seo-ham, an aspiring incorruptible official. Park Ji-hwan plays Mu Deok, whose fate intertwines with theirs.

The Murky Stream is directed by Choo Chang-min who is known for Masquerade (2012). It is penned by the writer behind All of Us Are Dead (2022) Cheon Sung-il. The production is helmed by NPIO Entertainment, the studio behind King the Land (2023), The Red Sleeve (2021), and Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (2024).

Ad

Director Choo Chang-min, marking his first foray into drama, expressed in an interview with OSEN,

“This is my first attempt at a series and I found that it offers a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of emotions and deep connections between the characters. We worked tirelessly through scorching summers and freezing winters, so I hope viewers will show their support and anticipation.”

Ad

Adapted from Chae Man-sik’s novel Takryu, The Murky Stream is slated for a late 2025 release. A sneak peek of the action-packed series is already featured in Disney+ Korea’s 2025 slate teaser.

Ad

With The Murky Stream marking the idol-turned-actor’s return to historical dramas, anticipation continues to grow. His recent GQ Korea pictorial with Calvin Klein has also drawn significant attention, further showcasing his versatility. As he takes on new challenges in both acting and fashion, fans are eagerly waiting for his next steps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback