"The excitement level increased by 2x" - Fans react as Jung Hae-in and SF9's Rowoon confirmed to make cameo in Spring of Youth

The upcoming youth Korean drama Spring of Youth has raised fans' anticipation with the latest casting news. According to Joy News, actors Jung Hae-in and SF9's Rowoon have reportedly been roped in for a cameo in the drama.

The nature and extent of their roles are not yet unveiled. However, Joy News has reported that both actors have completed filming for their portions. The drama wrapped up filming on April 13 in Daegu. Fans were excited to hear about the cameo appearances, and here's how they reacted to the news:

"Now, the excitement level increased by 2x"

Fans dubbed Jung Hae-in and Rowoon's cameo appearances as 'crumbs,' as their screen time would be limited. Fans also noted that Kim Hye-yoon's co-stars and friends are reuniting in the drama. Rowoon played the lead opposite Hye-yoon in the drama Extraordinary You.

"We're even satisfied with crumbs OMGGG" a fan wrote

"I can’t believe hyeyoon bestie and her ex costars are united in the drama aigoo" another fan wrote

"That was so unexpected- esp Rowoon??!" a user wrote

Rowoon and Lee Seung-hyub are both labelmates under FNC Entertainment. While Rowoon is no longer a part of the K-pop group SF9, Lee Seung-hyub continues to perform with his group N.Flying. Speaking about Jung Hae-in's cameo, fans were surprised that the actor is doing a cameo after so long. Here's what the fans wrote:

"Even As a cameo, Atleast somehow we getting back modern Rowoon" a fan wrote

"HAEIN ROWOON AND SEUNGHYUB IN ONE DRAMA??" another fan replied

All you need to know about Spring of Youth

Spring of Youth tells the story of Sa Gye, a K-pop idol who has to enroll in Hanju University following an accident. There, he meets Kim Bom, a girl who dreamed of entering an Ivy League college but turned to music after her mother's demise. He also meets Seo Tae-yang, a guitarist and a medical student. He is competitive against Sa Gye. How the trio navigates their lives, careers, and romance forms the crux of the story.

Ha Yu-jun, Park Ji-hu, and Lee Seung-hyub play prominent roles in Spring of Youth. Jo Han-chul, Kim Jong-tae, Cha Chung-hwa, among others, appear in supporting roles in the drama.

Spring of Youth will premiere on SBS and Netflix on May 6, with one episode airing per week. It will reportedly consist of 10 episodes in all.

