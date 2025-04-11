Spring of Youth starring Park Ji-hu, Ha Yoo-jun: Release schedule, plot, cast and all you need to know

SBS has confirmed the production and airing of Spring of Youth (written by Kim Min-chul and directed by Kim Sung-yong) as part of a revived Wednesday drama lineup, according to SPOTV News on April 11.
Spring of Youth will premiere on May 6 at 10:40 pm KST, wrapping up Korea’s Golden Week. To start things off, SBS will air two episodes back-to-back on May 7, then continue with weekly Wednesday broadcasts. The drama is helmed by PD Kim Sung-yong, acclaimed for his distinctive directing style in Black Sun and Lovers.
This marks SBS’s return to Wednesday dramas, a programming move not seen since it scrapped its Wednesday-Thursday slot after Secret Boutique in 2019. MBC previously tried a similar approach with A Good Day to Be a Dog, starring Cha Eun-woo.
Spring of Youth: Cast and plot
Spring of Youth follows the journey of Sa-gye, the charismatic vocalist and guitarist of top K-pop band The Crown, who is abruptly kicked out of the group. Thrown into unfamiliar territory, he begins college life at Hanju University — a place he only enrolled in due to his agency’s decision.
There, he meets Kim-bom, a talented music student and the lead vocalist-keyboardist of the band "Tusagye." Once an Ivy League hopeful, Bom turned to music after her mother’s death and now shines as a composer. Sa-gye and Bom’s paths intertwine, leading to love and a new band formation. Seo Tae-yang, "Tusagye’s" guitar legend and Bom’s bandmate, adds rivalry and tension.
Though from a prestigious medical background, Tae-yang follows his passion for music, leading to friction with Sa-gye as they clash musically and personally. The drama blends youthful ambition, romance, and music against a college backdrop.
The cast of Spring of Youth includes Ha Yu-jun of FNC Entertainment’s new band AxMxP, set to debut this year officially; actress Park Ji-hoo, recognized for roles in All of Us Are Dead and Little Women; and N.Flying’s Lee Seung-hyub, known for his performance in Twinkling Watermelon.
More about the cast
Ha Yoo-joon is a member of the upcoming boy group AxMxP. Ha Yoo-joon is set to make his acting debut in the SBS youth romance drama Spring of Youth. In the series, he portrays Sa-gye, the vocalist and guitarist of the renowned K-pop band The Crown.
Park Ji-hoo gained international recognition for her lead role as Kim Eun-hee in the 2018 indie film House of Hummingbird, which earned her multiple awards, including Best Actress at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
Park's television career includes notable roles such as Nam On-jo in Netflix's zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead and Oh In-hye in tvN’s Little Women. She also appeared in the disaster film Concrete Utopia, sharing the screen with prominent actors like Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-joon.
Lee Seung-hyub is the leader of the South Korean band N.Flying, where he contributes as the main rapper, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and pianist. In 2021, he debuted as a solo artist under the moniker J.Don, releasing the single album On The Track.
In addition to his musical endeavors, Lee has pursued acting, appearing in television series such as Best Chicken and Shooting Stars. Notably, in 2024, he portrayed Baek In-hyuk in the drama Lovely Runner, earning a nomination for Best New Actor at the APAN Star Awards.
The drama will premiere on May 6, 2025.