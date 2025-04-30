7 thrillers to watch if you liked The Stolen Girl

Disney Plus's The Stolen Girl centers on contemporary Europe, following Elisa Blix, a mother of two whose ordinary life turns upside down when she agrees to let her nine-year-old daughter attend a sleepover. By dawn, her child disappears completely. An innocent playdate becomes a global search, exposing secrets, damaged relationships, and a mother's desperation.

Starring Denise Gough as Elisa Blix, alongside Holliday Grainger and Ambika Mod, The Stolen Girl is a Freeform television series adapted by Catherine Moulton from Alex Dahl’s 2020 novel Playdate. Directed by Eva Husson, each episode unravels layers of mystery as authorities race against time and Elisa confronts her own haunting past.

Thrillers like The Stolen Girl reflect the unease of modern life, where danger hides in plain sight and trust can become a trap. These stories explore not only crime, but also human vulnerability, moral ambiguity, and emotional resilience.

Here are seven thriller shows and films, like The Stolen Girl, for viewers to check out.

Luckiest Girl Alive, Sharper, and more thrillers like The Stolen Girl

1) Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker living an apparently flawless existence. Her polished appearance, meanwhile, hides severe trauma from her adolescent years. Ani has to face truths she long buried as a real crime documentary explores a tragedy from her past.

This film similarly explores the trauma and healing themes of The Stolen Girl. Both emphasize women refusing to let the world silence them by seizing ownership of their stories. Luckiest Girl Alive focuses on psychological struggles while The Stolen Girl works through outside difficulties. Still, the emotional stakes are just as high.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Sharper (2023)

Sharper (Image via Apple TV)

Sharper is a 2023 crime thriller film about lies, greed, and power plays. Directed by Benjamin Caron and released by A24, it stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, and John Lithgow.

The story unfolds in Manhattan, told through nonlinear vignettes. Each chapter peels back a layer of deceit, with Tom, a quiet bookstore owner, who falls for a woman named Sandra, a con artist trained by Max.

The film dives deep into games of manipulation among grifters and billionaires. Nothing is what it seems. Madeline, Max, and Sandy all chase control and fortune. The tension builds with every twist. Though Sharper feels different in tone from The Stolen Girl, it shares the theme of hidden motives. For fans of intricate, character-driven thrillers, Sharper can be a gripping ride.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

3) The Night Agent (2023)

The Night Agent (Image via Netflix Tudum)

The Night Agent centers on low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who discovers a sinister scheme involving moles in the highest echelons of government. He answers an enigmatic emergency call, and then finds himself engaged in political deceit, murder, and espionage.

The Stolen Girl and The Night Agent both examine common individuals driven into unusual situations. Like Ana, Peter has to explore secret networks and run from strong adversaries.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Missing (2023)

Missing (Image via Netflix)

Missing is a mystery thriller directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. The film stars Storm Reid as June Allen, a tech-savvy teenage daughter whose mother (Nia Long) disappears on a vacation to Colombia with her lover. When formal avenues fail to provide assistance, June resorts to the internet, tracking GPS traces, hacking email accounts, and even hiring a Colombian gig worker.

The search quickly becomes a complicated mystery involving fake identities, secret pasts, and a father she believed to be long dead. Told virtually completely on screens, Missing gives the missing-person thriller a contemporary, digital-age spin. Like The Stolen Girl, it revolves around a driven young lady ready not to give up on a loved one.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Boston Strangler (2023)

Boston Strangler (Image via Disney Plus)

Based on the true story of the journalists who uncovered a crime spree in U.S., Boston Strangler is a period thriller with Keira Knightley portraying Loretta McLaughlin. Loretta is a reporter who is determined to unravel a string of murders in 1960s Boston. Facing s*xism, public apathy, and institutional barriers, she risks her safety to find the truth.

This film, much like The Stolen Girl, thrives on its emotional urgency. Loretta’s fight against a society unwilling to listen mirrors Ana’s journey. Both stories tap into systemic failures and the personal cost of seeking justice.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney Plus

6) The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

The Pale Blue Eye (Image via Netflix)

The Pale Blue Eye is a gothic murder mystery set in 1830 at West Point. A grizzled detective (Christian Bale) teams up with a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to investigate a series of ritualistic killings. The film leans into atmosphere, literary references, and its visuals.

While tonally distinct from The Stolen Girl, this film shares a fascination with the psychological toll of violence. Fans who enjoy a more historical, moody approach to thrillers may find plenty to admire here.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Reptile (2023)

Reptile (Image via Netflix)

Reptile tracks Detective Tom Nichols, played by Benicio del Toro, as he looks into the horrific death of a young real estate agent. As Tom finds corruption, deception, and secret reasons, the case gets increasingly complex.

Like The Stolen Girl, Reptile revolves around a riddle with no simple solution. The search gets rather personal, and every fresh discovery drives the investigator further into perilous territory.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Stolen Girl is available for online streaming on Freeform, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

