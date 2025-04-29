In a recent incident that sparked widespread online discussion, actress Storm Reid, known for her roles in Euphoria and The Last of Us, addressed a TikTok user's criticism of her decision to pursue higher education. The incident has ignited conversations about the value of education, especially among young celebrities.

The controversy started when a TikTok user made a statement about one of Reid's posts, stating:

"College isn't a flex, success is. And college isn't needed to be successful. College just pushes people into debt. Unless you're becoming a doctor or something, a lot of people don't even use their degrees."

Reid replied to the comment, stating:

"What do we call my success, plus going to college? My success plus getting a degree? What are we gonna call that? Let me know."

Social media users on X expressed their views about the matter straight away. Fans recognized Storm Reid's approach to handling both her acting commitments and education, as one user commented:

"When did being educated become a negative? Like what are we doing for real ?"

"That blossom actress left acting for years and was a neurobiologist. Some people leave acting, so let her get her education," another fan commented.

"Success is subjective it's just everybody on the internet thinks it's just having money. Congratulations going to college and working hard on your education," a netizen wrote.

In addition, several social media users debated the financial value of college education, as practical experience often carries more weight than academic qualifications.

"The person who made that comment is correct / And this is coming from a 90s millennial," an X user stated.

"Honestly, going to college isn't a flex. Graduating college and everything else she's been doing def is though," another user stated.

"it's really not a flex if she's just going to continue to act," a netizen wrote.

The ongoing conversations highlight the value of education, especially for those already experiencing professional success.

Storm Reid: College journey and her response to online criticism

Storm Reid, set to graduate from the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts on May 16, responded in a TikTok video. She discussed her accomplishments, which involved working full-time in acting while keeping up with her studies.

"You're right, college isn't for everybody, but it was for me. I wanted to go. I felt like I needed to go. I was able to do that and work full time. I wanted to work and I wanted to further my education, so I did that."

The actress revealed that her acceptance to USC during that year carried a 12% admissions rate, which has now decreased to 8%.

"I'm all for people having their own opinions, but let's be real. Let's tap into reality. I did that. And I also got an Emmy while doing it, in college, 20 years old, junior in college."

Despite her established acting career, Storm Ried wanted to follow the traditional college experience. Reid studies dramatic arts at USC while pursuing African American studies as her minor.

In an interview with Elite Daily on October 14, 2023, Ried talked about her favorite part of college life, stating:

"College was probably the best decision I could have made. It's given me so many opportunities to make friends and lifelong connections, and have the memories and experiences that a lot of young people get during this time."

Storm Reid further expressed that her studies have broadened her understanding of her heritage and the importance of representation in the entertainment industry.

Through her response to criticism about her college education, Storm Reid demonstrated individualistic decisions about education. Following graduation, Reid looks forward to executing two projects: Killing Winston Jones and Teyana Taylor's Get Lite.

