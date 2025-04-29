“Actors should just focus on acting”- Fans debate over Kim Tae-ri & Hong Kyung’s voiceover in Netflix’s first Korean animated film 'Lost in Starlight’

On April 29, 2025, Netflix unveiled the teaser clip and first-look poster for its debut Korean animated feature, Lost in Starlight. It is the platform's first endeavor in feature-length Korean animated content.

The movie includes vocal portrayals by Kim Tae-ri as Nan-young and Hong Kyung as Jay. For those unversed, the two actors previously collaborated in the supernatural series Revenant, released in 2023.

The newly released teaser includes sequences from various locations in the imagined city from the year 2050, showing the pair spending time together in reimagined areas such as Seoul's Sewoon Plaza and Jamsu Bridge. The visuals are paired with portions of the original soundtrack.

The poster highlights a quiet moment between the two characters, with warm-toned skies and star-lit surroundings in the backdrop.

Lost in Starlight's narrative focuses on their evolving relationship and the emotional shift that occurs as Nan-young prepares for a long-term journey to Mars. However, viewers are seemingly divided over Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung's dubbing in the film.

Several netizens took to the South Korean online forum TheQoo to express their opinions, with one user writing:

"Why do voice actors exist? Actors should just focus on acting."

One user reacted to the teaser clip (Image via TheQoo)

More similar reactions followed on TheQoo.

A fan remarked (Image via TheQoo)

One person shared (Image via TheQoo)

A user noted (Image via TheQoo)

Meanwhile, others have expressed support for the actors and the film online on platforms like X.

"Wow. kim taeri x hong kyung #LostinStarlight looks and sounds amazing. this is so beautiful, their voices.. taeri ㅠㅜ ," an X user said.

"Taeri's laugh is the most beautiful melody in my ears," a viewer mentioned.

"TAERI’S BEAUTIFUL VOICE TAERI’S LAUGH WELCOME OUR DUBBER KIM TAERI!!!" another fan added.

More about the upcoming Netflix film, Lost in Starlight

Lost in Starlight’s narrative centers on Nan-young, the daughter of a space explorer who vanished during a Mars expedition. Hoping to follow in her mother’s footsteps, Nan-young is chosen to join a new interplanetary mission.

Ahead of her journey, she meets Jay, a sound artist and repair technician for vintage audio devices. Their unexpected interaction gradually grows into a romantic connection. The official synopsis of Lost in Starlight reads:

"Nan-young, whose astronaut mom failed to return to Earth when things went awry during her Mars probe. Nan-young has always dreamed of exploring space too and longs to go to Mars in hopes of finding a trace of her mom."

It adds:

"Her dream comes true when she is selected as one of the astronauts for a Mars probe project. Before she blasts off though, she meets Jay, a musician who also fixes retro sound instruments.”

The animation is directed by Han Ji-won, who also co-developed the screenplay alongside writer Kang Hyun-joo. Furthermore, the creation is overseen by Climax Studio. Meanwhile, Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho referred to the animated film as:

“A delicate visual masterpiece that embraces both the universe and everyday life," as per Wikitree Korea on April 29.

This project contributes to Netflix Korea’s plan to expand its narrative styles and connect with international viewers through homegrown animated films.

Lost in Starlight is planned for international rollout on Netflix on May 30, 2025.

