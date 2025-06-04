Why Hulu's A Court of Thorns and Roses series was cancelled? Details explored

A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) is a popular fantasy romance book series by Sarah J. Maas. It follows a young huntress named Feyre Archeron, as she is thrown into the world of the fae after killing a wolf that turns out to be a faerie.

Ad

The series is known for its intense romance, dark magic, and detailed world-building. It takes place in the magical courts of Prythian. The first book in the series came out in 2015 and has since become a bestseller, thanks to its characters and high-stakes story.

In 2021, the announcement of A Court of Thorns and Roses getting adapted into a TV series by Hulu generated a massive amount of excitement. Disney's 20th Television and acclaimed showrunner Ronald D. Moore helped to propel the initiative forward, seeming to guarantee success.

Ad

Trending

But the adaptation's development slowed over time, and by early 2024, Hulu had formally declared the project to be "dead". The main reason behind this cancellation appears to be the approaching expiration of Hulu’s rights to the series. Despite acquiring the rights four years ago, there were delays in development, and little progress had been made beyond scriptwriting.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Reasons why Hulu cancelled A Court of Thorns and Roses series

Ad

Several factors contributed to the cancellation of Hulu's A Court of Thorns and Roses. From the outset, the project experienced significant delays. With production announcement made in 2021, the show struggled to get started.

The first significant delay was the worldwide pandemic that impacted many TV and film projects worldwide. Though there were some script developments, no significant production work began until much later. As time passed, the situation grew more uncertain.

Ad

In addition to delays, the departure of Ronald D. Moore, who was initially hired as the showrunner, added to the uncertainty surrounding the show. Moore’s exit signaled deeper issues within the development process.

The show's development seemed to be mired in uncertainty without any obvious schedule or big updates forthcoming. Those who had been looking forward an adaptation started to lose hope as months went without any noteworthy announcements.

Furthermore, the costs associated with adapting a fantasy series like A Court of Thorns and Roses also posed challenges. For fantasy TV shows, special effects, set designs, and intricate costumes are often rather expensive.

Ad

For streaming services, this could be a risky investment, particularly in cases where the show's future is uncertain. Though the book series is rather popular, Hulu's lack of development and the inherent production issues in the genre could have led to the choice to abandon the adaptation.

Read More: 10 novel series expected to be the next big thing like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon

Everything to know about A Court of Thorns and Roses

Ad

A Court of Thorns and Roses series, created by Sarah J. Maas, is one of the most beloved fantasy book series in recent years. Published in 2015, the first book centers on Feyre Archeron, a young woman who kills a faerie and is sent to the fae domain of Prythian.

Weaving a complex web of relationships, politics, and magic, the series examines ideas of love, power, revenge, and sacrifice. The series now comprises five books, with a sixth still to come over time.

Ad

With millions of copies sold globally and topping many bestseller lists, the A Court of Thorns and Roses series has attracted great praise. Its huge following includes on communities like BookTok, where it has stayed well-liked for years.

Among the several honors the show has received are Goodreads Choice Awards. Readers have loved it for its combination of fantasy, action, and romance; many were hoping for a faithful TV version.

The first book in the series introduces readers to the High Fae courts, a dangerous yet captivating world where Feyre is forced to navigate various power dynamics. Feyre's character develops over the show, confronting ever difficult problems and conundrums.

Ad

Feyre comes into her own power as she must deal with the emotional and physical scars of her path from a Court of Mist and Fury to a Court of Wings and Ruin.

Read More: 10 fantasy novels like A Song of Ice and Fire that deserve a TV adaptation like Game of Thrones

Stay tuned for more updates on A Court of Thorns and Roses and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More