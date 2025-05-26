The Better Sister: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The new limited thriller series The Better Sister is set to release on May 29, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. The series is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Alafair Burke.

The official synopsis of the series on the streaming website reads:

"Chloe moves in New York's most elite circles with her lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky tries to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the investigation sends shockwaves through the family and exposes long-buried secrets."

Created by Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado, the series stars Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, and Corey Stall, among others, and follows the reconciliation of two sisters who are estranged. As per US Magazine, the 8-episode limited thriller series The Better Sister was filmed in New York.

The Better Sister releases exclusively on Prime Video

The Better Sister premieres May 29, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series consists of eight episodes, all of which drop at the same time.

Here's a detailed look at the release times according to different time zones:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, May 29, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, May 29, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, May 29, 2025 4 am United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, May 29, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, May 29, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) Thursday, May 29, 2025 9 am India (IST) Thursday, May 29, 2025 12:30 pm Philippines (PHT) Thursday, May 29, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACST) Thursday, May 29, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, May 29, 2025

7 pm

What is the series all about?

The trailer for the limited thriller series The Better Sister was released on April 30, 2025, and is available on the official Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel. It begins with Chloe Taylor doing her makeup and recounting the events. Her husband, Adam, was murdered, and her sister, Nicky Macintosh, has arrived to stay with her.

Chloe is shown in a frustrated and anxious state before the clip cuts to a car driving along a coastal road at night. The detective in charge of the case tries to retrace her steps on the night of her husband's murder. She then informs Chloe that her husband's death was staged to look like an accident.

After her sister Nicky arrives to meet her upon hearing the news, the trailer then shows Nicky awkwardly introducing Chloe and her son, Ethan, to Michelle. As it turns out, Nicky is Ethan's biological mother. She is also declared mentally unstable. Adam was romantically involved with Nicky prior to marrying Chloe and settling down.

Chloe later speaks to her therapist, Catherine, who suggests that she should showcase more grief, as that is something people can connect to. It is revealed that the alarm was turned off 20 minutes before her husband, Adam, was killed. The police also start suspecting her son, Ethan, who is considered a primary suspect in his father's murder.

Now, after all these years, the sisters reunite to help their son out of trouble, as they consult Michelle together about the case. The lawyer suggests that their family is all about leading double lives and keeping secrets. The trailer shows multiple tense scenes involving the sisters as they try to keep themselves together during the investigation.

While Chloe accuses Nicky of having a miserable life because of her bad decisions, Nicky retaliates by stating that her whole life has been a lie. Detective Matt keeps investigating Chloe and warns her that a killer is still on the loose. The trailer ends with the sisters heading towards court while the media shoots them.

Cast and crew of the series

The limited thriller series The Better Sister is set to involve multiple directors, including Craig Gillespie, Leslie Hope, Azazel Jacobs, Dawn Wilkinson, and Stephanie Lang. The production companies involved in the project are Tomorrow Studios (part of ITV Studios) and Amazon MGM Studios.

The cast list is led by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, who star as Chloe Taylor and Nicky Macintosh, respectively. The list also includes Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh, and Maxwell Donovan as Ethan Macintosh.

Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriquez, Gloria Rueben as Michelle Sander, and Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster are a few of the other notable stars.

Stay tuned for further updates on the upcoming limited thriller series The Better Sister.

