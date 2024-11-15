How much does Cross on Prime Video follow the original book series by James Patterson?

Cross season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 14, 2024. The detective thriller series is a screen adaptation of the book series written by author James Patterson, exploring the story of a sharp-witted forensic psychologist who tries to balance his life with the gruesome crimes he must solve.

Though the series is adapted from the books, it does not follow everything that happens in the literary version. This version of the story is a modern take on the life of detective Alex Cross. While the series retains the important characteristics of the detective, the stories take place in the backdrop of modern-day events (for example, a storyline that took place as an immediate after-effect of the Black Lives Matter movement).

In an interview segment for the Armchair Expert podcast, author James Patterson commented on this aspect of the new television series. He said:

“The new Alex Cross series on Amazon with Aldis Hodge, that’s good. That’s the first one where I can look at it and really go, ‘Yup, it’s edgier, it’s more realistic about police work.’ I really like the way that turned out.”

What are the modern elements in Cross that differ from the book series?

Mainly, the show takes place in the modern day and is impacted by many events that the audience members shall be able to correlate with the real world. The season begins with a story about the death of a Black Lives Matter activist.

As part of the police force, Alex Cross must consider that someone from the police might also have been responsible for the death, and the string of killings that starts after it.

The detective also has to deal with many more real-world issues than his book counterpart. These include institutional racism and police misconduct, adding grey areas to the storyline and characters.

When it comes to the personality of the detective, the series has retained many characteristics but added an extra layer of depth. Alex's story has a much more personal touch, instead of the sole focus being on the cases he solves.

The show has added a detail about the murder of Alex's wife, which adds grief and purpose to the crimes he solves too.

Aldis Hodge, who portrays Alex on the show, also spoke about his character and the nature of the show during an appearance at the New York Comic Con. He told Screen Rant:

“I think that, for me, I see our execution of Cross as just one element, which is the vast fullness of his entire world it's alluding to, if we get to explore that. We get to see the cop, not only that, we get to see the father, we get to see the family man, the friend. We get to see the vulnerable person that may not have all the answers, and is still trying to find out.”

The series follows Detective Alex Cross, who has an obsession for vengeance for the murder of his wife. He is a forensic psychologist in the police force, who dedicatedly solves cases with his psychological observation and deductions. The show also focuses on Alex's home life, along with how he solves cases.

Audiences can watch season 1 of the show streaming now via Amazon Prime Video.

