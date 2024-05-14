Cross teaser gives the first glimpse at James Patterson's famous character

On May 14, 2024, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the teaser for their upcoming series titled Cross, generating excitement among fans. Based on James Patterson's popular thriller novel series titled Alex Cross, the teaser provides the first glimpse at the television adaptation of the famous character of Alex Cross.

Aldis Hodge, known for his role in Black Adam, looks to have effortlessly stepped into the shoes of the titular character, as the teaser mentions him as the "Golden Boy" of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The short teaser has the song Redrum by 21 Savage playing in the background and breaks into a montage of high-octane as soon as the beat drops on the song. It showcases the protagonist navigating through various intense scenarios, setting the stage for an action-packed series.

What is Amazon Prime Video's Cross about?

Based on James Patterson's best-selling series of novels titled Alex Cross, the Prime Video series focuses on an African-American detective for the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the novel series, the detective is a widower who is close to his grandmother and children. He solves some of the most difficult-to-crack cases for the department while trying to maintain a healthy relationship with his family.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

"Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers.”

Aldis Hodge is portraying one of the most loved thriller characters on television with his portrayal of the titular character in the upcoming Prime Video series. Despite three previous film adaptations based on James Patterson's book, none achieved significant acclaim.

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman portrayed the detective in two films, Kiss the Girls (1997) and Along Came a Spider (2001), while Tyler Perry portrayed the character in a 2012 reboot, which did not perform well at the box office.

Speaking about the upcoming series in an interview with Collider, Aldis Hodge said:

"I will say, as far as TV series go, this has been my favorite TV series, and I mean that honestly. Fully, truly, intently, this has been the best, in terms of character development."

Developed by the author James Patterson, the series boasts a notable lineup of producers, including Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. As reported by Deadline, Amazon has already renewed the series for a second season even before the release of the first, demonstrating confidence in the project.

Apart from Aldis Hodge, the cast for the first season includes Jennifer Wigmore, Isaiah Mustafa, Mercedes de la Zerda, Sharon Taylor, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold, among others.

Prime Video is yet to announce an official release date for Cross.

