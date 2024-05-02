10 gripping crime thrillers based on true events like The Asunta Case

Netflix's The Asunta Case, released on April 26, 2024, delves into the true story of the murder of 12-year-old Asunta Fong Yan Basterra Porto. Based on the true story of the death of a young girl in 2013, the series explores the complexities of the investigation and the shocking discoveries that follow.

True crime narratives have long fascinated audiences, offering a peek into the darker aspects of human behavior. Like The Asunta Case, other films and series based on true crime have captivated fans with their compelling storyline and exploration of real-life mysteries. These include The Good Nurse, Psycho, and The Conjuring among multiple others.

In stories like The Asunta Case, the reality is frequently stranger and more unsettling than fiction, which will captivate fans of true crime dramas.

Based on a true story: A list of 10 crime thrillers like The Asunta Case

1) The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse (Image via JoJo Whilden / Netflix)

The Good Nurse, like The Asunta Case, is a true-crime thriller that chronicles the terrifying life of Charlie Cullen, one of America's most prolific serial killers. Over 16 years, Cullen, a nurse, killed over 12 patients in nine different hospitals where he worked.

Amy Loughren, a single mother and nurse, starts a covert investigation after she suspects Cullen's behavior and the unexplained deaths of patients. This is when the crimes are exposed.

Charlie and Amy, played by Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, respectively, are highly praised for their performances.

The Good Nurse like The Asunta Case is available to be streamed on Netflix.

2) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Zac Efron, and Lily Collins in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Image via Sundance Institute)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile takes audiences on a terrifying journey through the crimes and life of Ted Bundy, one of America's most infamous serial killers.

The film stars Zac Efron as Ted Bundy and is based on the actual events leading up to his apprehension, trial, and conviction. He was accused and convicted for the violent murders of multiple young women in the 1970s.

The film is told through the eyes of his longtime girlfriend, Liz Kendall (Lily Collins). It depicts an unsettling reality, just like The Asunta Case, of how a seemingly ordinary man could commit horrific acts of violence.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is available to be streamed on Netflix.

3) No Man of God

Luke Kirby and Aleksa Palladino in No Man of God (Image via RLJE Films)

The psychological crime thriller No Man of God delves into the strange true story of serial killer Ted Bundy's complicated relationship with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier.

The film takes place in the final years after Bundy's conviction but before his execution. It follows Hagmaier as he engages in a series of intense and risky encounters in an attempt to understand the killer's motivations and psychological state.

The plot focuses on the complex dynamics between the criminal mind and law enforcement as the two men engage in a psychological game of cat and mouse, like in The Asunta Case.

No Man of God can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4) The Strangers

Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman in The Strangers (Image via Universal Studios)

The Strangers is a horror film that draws inspiration from the early life of the director, Bryan Bertino, the Manson family murders, and the Keddie Cabin murders. It focuses on a group of sorority sisters who initially receive threats before being stalked by an evil killer.

The film received mixed reviews at first but was soon recognized and dubbed a great horror film. This was quite similar to what happened to Netflix's The Asunta Case.

The Strangers can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Psycho

Anthony Perkins in Psycho (Image via Sunset Boulevard/Corbis)

The crimes of the murderer American Ed Gein served as the inspiration for the classic thriller Psycho. In the film, a disturbed young man finds it impossible to engage in any kind of relationship or communication with others once the bodies start to pile up.

It turns out that Norman and his "Mother" are not as far apart as they first seem. The terrifying story Psycho examines the darker aspects of human nature, like The Asunta Case, and the destructive effects of obsession.

Pyscho is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6) The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story

Katie Douglas in The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story (Image via IMDb)

The true crime film The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story tells the tale of a young girl who managed to escape her kidnapper and assist police in catching him.

It follows 15-year-old Kara who was abducted by serial killer Richard Evonitz and kept captive for nearly 18 hours before she escaped. The film details how the teen stayed calm in the situation and managed to get out when her abductor was asleep.

It premiered on Lifetime and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

7) The Frozen Ground

Nicolas Cage in The Frozen Ground (Image via Georgia Film Fund Five, LLC)

A film called The Frozen Ground is based on serial killer Robert Hansen's crimes. Hansen was a baker in Alaska, who also tortured and murdered multiple women in the state. He abducted the women before s*xually assaulting and torturing them, only to kill them later.

The Frozen Ground follows Nicholas Cage, an Alaskan state trooper who suspects that Hansen, played by John Cusack, is a serial killer. He is helped by one of Robert's victims, who managed to escape the killer, who was also known as the "Butcher Baker."

Like The Asunta Case, The Frozen Ground is also available on Netflix.

8) The Imitation Game

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Imitation Game (Image via The Weinstein Company)

The film The Imitation Game narrates the tale of Alan Turing, a brilliant English mathematician, who was instrumental in World War II by cracking Nazi codes. Turing is an underappreciated historical figure.

The movie provides a retrospective of Turing's life, showing his struggles as a young child, his first romantic encounter with Christopher, and his significant role in the triumph of the Allied powers.

The Imitation Game, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

9) The Conjuring

Vera Farmiga, and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring (Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

The Conjuring is based on Ed and Lorraine Warren's paranormal investigations, including the one into the Annabelle doll. There are currently three films in the series and each of these follows Warren couple's investigations into paranormal activities that their clients are facing.

Warner Bros. stated that The Conjuring is based on noteworthy, bizarre events that were a part of Lorraine and Ed Warren's everyday lives. However, it can be difficult to believe that the story is true.

All three parts of The Conjuring are available to be streamed on multiple platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and AppleTV.

10) Thirteen Lives

Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, Colin Farrell, Thira Chutikul, and Popetorn Soonthornyanakij in Thirteen Lives (Image via IMDb)

Thirteen Lives is a film based on the real story of the Thai cave rescue at Tham Luang in 2018. It follows a junior football team and their coach as they head to the Tham Luang cave after football practice. However, when the boys don't return home, their families are worried and discover that their bikes have been stolen, even as the Tham Luang cave is flooded.

With the help of divers from across the world and Thai Navy SEALs, the football team and their coach were rescued from the cave after being trapped for two weeks.

Thirteen Lives is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

These films and shows, like The Asunta Case, will continue to captivate audiences for years to come. Many of them even serve as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of unchecked darkness and the importance of seeking truth and justice.

The Asunta Case is currently available for streaming on Netflix.