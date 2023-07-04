5 top movies like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is the upcoming film by Christopher Nolan that has generated considerable social media interest. Not only is the film based on the controversial American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is considered the father of the atomic bomb, but it is also one of Christopher Nolan's first R-rated films since Insomniac.

The movie stars big names, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, etc. The film is also the longest Christopher Nolan has ever made, surpassing two of his other blockbusters, Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises.

Oppenheimer is about the life of Robert J. Oppenheimer and how he created the atomic weapon as part of the Manhattan Project. His declaration of "Now I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds" after witnessing the detonation's aftermath still echoes through the annals of history.

Obviously, the audience is eager to see how Nolan adapts this epic narrative for the big screen. With the film's release just days away, here is a list of similar films to get audiences excited.

Top 5 movies that have the same flavor as Oppenheimer

1) The Imitation Game (2014)

Like Oppenheimer, The Imitation Game is a World War thriller that is based on the life of Alan Turing. It marks the beginning of the computer age and the triumph of Alan Turing over Nazi Germany's secret codes. On the other side, it reveals the persecution that Alan Turing, a gay man, endured at the hands of the same public that had hailed him as a hero.

Benedict Cumberbatch portrays his role to perfection in the film. Despite widespread speculation to the contrary, he does not channel his inner Sherlock Holmes while playing yet another outré genius. He puts his own stamp on the part and brings the genius to life in a way that's very different from his Sherlock days. Keira Knightley appears in the film as well, fitting in effortlessly.

Fans waiting for Oppenheimer would love this movie as it is also about a genius who changed the course of the world.

2) A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Much like Oppenheimer, A Beautiful Mind is also a biopic of mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr.

John Forbes Nash Jr., who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, was a pioneer in the field of game theory. However, the film focuses more on Nash's difficulties with mental health, particularly schizophrenia, than his professional accomplishments.

Russell Crowe convincingly portrays John Nash in the film. He does an excellent job of depicting the hallucinating mind. The film is great to see while waiting for the upcoming Oppenheimer because it also deals with WWII but in a very different way.

3) Radioactive (2019)

Marie Curie, recipient of two Nobel Prizes and a victim of her own breakthrough discovery, is the subject of the biopic Radioactive.

Iranian filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, whose previous work Persepolis blew the audience away, steps outside her comfort zone of animation to tackle the real-life story of a woman who is an inspiration to many.

The film is comparable to Oppenheimer in that it is also a tale of discovery that claimed the lives of many. Marie Curie discovered the radioactive elements Polonium and Radium, and even advocated for their use, without fully understanding the dangers of radioactivity. Rosamund Pike does an outstanding job bringing to life the outstanding scientist.

The film is comparable to Nolan's film in that it depicts the destructive power of an invention and its extent.

4) The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Theory of Everything is based on the life of Stephen Hawking, who is one of the world's most renowned astrophysicists.

Hawking was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at a young age, and the movie does a wonderful job of depicting both his struggle with the disease and his unique approach to maintaining his optimism and sense of humor.

The film depicts the fight of a man against time, even though it is not a thorough biographical portrayal. Eddie Redmayne does a phenomenal job bringing Stephen Hawking to life, and the resulting portrayal is incredibly moving.

The film is like Oppenheimer in that it provides an intimate look into the mind of a brilliant scientist.

5) The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015)

The Man Who Knew Infinity is a biopic about the Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan set during World War I. It touches on the racial discrimination he faced while a student at Cambridge in a nuanced way.

The writing, production, and stellar performance from Dev Patel makes this movie worth the watch. This movie does a terrific job of humanizing the greatest mathematician of all time by chronicling his ordeals in a foreign land that constantly discriminates against him.

The film is similar to Oppenheimer in that it follows a savant as he navigates the world. Despite taking place during World War I, the film provides a deep understanding of Ramanujan's struggles and the discrimination he endured.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21, 2023, in theatres.

