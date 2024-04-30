Netflix's A Family Affair: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are set to reunite in a new Netflix movie called A Family Affair. Reported to be a romantic comedy, the film also stars The Kissing Booth star Joey King.

While Netflix has not released a trailer, the platform has offered a glimpse into the film through some photos and released some details about the plot. Kidman and Efron previously worked together in the 2012 Lee Daniels film, The Paperboy.

Set to be directed by Richard LaGravenese with a script by Carrie Solomon, here's everything to know about the upcoming movie.

A Family Affair will be released on June 28, 2024

The romantic comedy film A Family Affair is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024, only on Netflix.

Filmed in Atlanta in 2022, the movie was initially set to be released on November 17, 2023. However, its release was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike with no new confirmed date. Netflix announced on April 29 that the movie will be released on June 28.

The cast of A Family Affair

After sharing a screen in The Paperboy, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are set to play lovers once again after more than a decade. Meanwhile, Joey King will portray Kidman's daughter and is the protagonist of the film.

As per an April 29 article by PEOPLE, Efron spoke of the reunion:

"I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she is as an actress, she is equally kind, caring, and wonderful to spend time with."

On her part, King expressed excitement on working with the Oscar-winning actress. She said:

"It’s truly one of those moments where you have to remind yourself that it’s actually your life, and you’re getting to work with this person, and somehow they’re even more wonderful than you could imagine."

She also spoke about working with Efron:

"Neither of us (was) afraid of messing up or embarrassing ourselves because we’re just having fun finding out what works."

Here's a list of the cast of A Family Affair as we know so far:

Zac Efron as Chris Cole

Joey King as Zara

Nicole Kidman

Liza Koshy

Kathy Bates

Shirley MacLaine

Plot summary

While details are scant about the film, Netflix has revealed the main storyline that A Family Affair will follow.

Joey King will be playing an assistant to a movie star (Zac Efron), but their professional relationship turns personal when she walks in on an intimate moment between him and her mother (Kidman).

According to Netflix, the synopsis provided reads:

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity."

