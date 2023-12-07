Did Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron date? Exploring if Troy and Gabriella's romance went beyond 'High School Musical' set

The duo of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens captured the imagination of millions of fans in the late 2000s. The on-screen couple was central to the High School Musical film series, a highly successful cluster of movies that dealt with themes such as love, youth and finding oneself.

The pair were acclaimed for their on-camera chemistry. Efron plays Troy, an earnest high school basketball star who finds himself in love with decathlete Gabriella, who was played by Vanessa Hudgens. Although their on-screen personas wooed observers, few knew about the sparks that were flying behind the scenes.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The year is 2007, you're watching the premiere of High School Musical 2 on Disney Channel. Gabriella has surprised Troy by coming back to the country club at the end of the movie. You're crying happy tears. Life is good." - Childhood Shows

While neither has disclosed the circumstances under which their relationship began, both have confirmed that love was in the air early in the production of High School Musical. In 2005, the pair made their relationship public by appearing in tandem at the birthday celebration of co-star Ashley Tisdale.

Early 2006 saw the release of the first High School Musical movie, which was met with worldwide acclaim. Millions watched the debut on Disney Channel, and the movie's soundtrack topped the chart that year. It was not long before the high-flying couple was crisscrossing the country and the world together to promote the movie.

Over the next half-decade, the pair became increasingly open about their relationship. Red carpet events together, coupled with comments from Hudgens that Efron was a "good kisser" only caused their large following to become even more intrigued by their fairytale romance.

Expand Tweet

"Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron were perfect, why did they have to break up" - Zoy

However, things began to change in 2010. Rumors of a possible split began in the summer of that year after Zac Efron questioned whether or not he should be single. By December of that year, the pair announced their split, although both have commented that they still consider each other friends.

In 2023, Vanessa Hudgens married Cole Tucker, a shortstop who has played in both the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations. Zac is currently single.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron's relationship is a testament to growing up

The pair became involved while in their late teens. As such, each had the opportunity to witness milestones and grow together. Although the cause for their breakup was never revealed, the pair likely learned a lot while together.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.