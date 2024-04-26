Abigail Soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s reboot of the 1936 Dracula’s Daughter, Abigail, was released theatrically on April 19, 2024. Before its theatrical debut, the film premiered at the Overlook Film Festival in the same year on April 7.

The movie’s impact was deeply felt as it turned out to be the last film of Angus Cloud, who passed away on July 31, 2023, aged 25, leaving a somber note to his final performance. The film was well-received, garnering a positive reception from critics.

However, like many other factors such as direction, the ensemble cast, and more, one of the reasons the movie is lauded is its score, which is composed by Brian Tyler, who teamed up with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett to provide music for the comedy horror. Follow along with the article to see the complete list of the soundtrack for Abigail.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the film. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Every song in Abigail

The composer for Abigail is Brian Tyler, who is acclaimed for his scores in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fast Five, Crazy Rich Asians, and more. However, this is not the second time that they have come together, as Tyler also collaborated with Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett in Read or Not, as well as Scream 5 and Scream 6.

Below is the complete list of the soundtrack for the film:

Abigail Suite

Tiny Dancer is Moving

In Position

Before Dawn

Arrival

An Unlikely Connection

Who Are You?

What Are You?

Mistrust

Painted History

Caution Will Bite

Let’s Not Lose Our Heads

Tarnished

It Will Be Dark Soon

Prepare Yourself

Lend Me a Hand

We Have History

Battle of the Centuries

Bite Me

It’s Your Turn

No Loose Ends

A Chance at Redemption

Daddy Dearest

Swan Lake (Swamp Edit)

Burn My Tongue (Jean Dawson)

Plot summary

As announced prior to the movie’s debut, Abigail is based on or a reboot of Dracula’s Daughter, a horror film of the 1936 Universal Classic Monsters. The movie kicks off with six people, Joey, Frank, Rickles, Sammy, Peter, and Dean, kidnapping Abigail, the daughter of an underworld figure, for ransom. Each of them was given $7 million each to keep the girl safe.

Eventually, the kidnapper group discovers that the girl is a vampire, so they try all the conventional methods they know from pop culture, like garlic, stakes, and holy crosses, but they prove to be unsuccessful. The chaotic confrontation results in the death of several criminals, and later, the girl reveals that she knows about each of them, as well as Lambert’s betrayal.

She also reveals that she wants to kill her father’s enemies to win his approval. Later, the informant, Lambert, was unveiled to be a vampire himself, whom Abigail turned as a punishment for betraying her father. Lambert bit Frank to turn him into a vampire to use him as his puppet, but instead, the latter killed him.

Frank tries to do the same with Joey, but she gets saved by the vampire girl, who teams up with her. After Abigail’s father shows up and threatens Joey, his daughter takes the stand, asking him to spare her life, given she has kept her safe.

Is Abigail available on OTT platforms

Abigail is unavailable on any streaming platform as it is still being run in theatres. However, fans can expect the film to arrive on Peacock as an exclusive release, given that Universal Pictures has developed and distributed the movie. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding its release date on the platform, but fans can expect the news to arrive sooner.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2024 progresses.