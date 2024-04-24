Fact Check: Does Abigail (2024) have a post credit scene? Explained

Universal's new horror movie Abigail was released on April 19, 2024. Inspired by the 1936 film Dracula's Daughter, the film amassed positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. With Matilda the Musical star Alisha Weir in the titular role, the success of the film has fans yearning for a sequel.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's previous movie Scream VI included a meta-post-credits scene. However, Abigail (2024) does not have a post-credit scene.

Before the titles rolled, the movie concluded with a tribute to the late Angus Cloud. The Euphoria star, who died of an accidental overdose in July 2023, played Dean in the vampire movie. The tribute read—

"In loving memory of Angus Cloud."

What is Abigail about? Plot details explained

Abigail is a vampire horror flick with elements of comedy. The story follows a group of six criminals who are tasked with kidnapping the young daughter of a powerful underworld crimelord from New York City.

After they take her to a secluded mansion, they find themselves trapped after realizing that the young girl is a blood-thirsty vampire. As they try to survive the night, Abigail hunts them down in a cat-and-mouse chase.

With the tagline "Children can be such monsters," the film's synopsis on its official website reads—

"After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl."

Made on a budget of $28 million, the film has a runtime of 109 minutes.

The cast of Abigail, list explored

Besides Alisha Weir as the vampire child, Scream VI star Melissa Barrera leads the cast of Abigail. Dan Stevens, who starred in the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, also plays an important role.

The complete list of actors in the movie includes:

Melissa Barrera as Joey

Dan Stevens as Frank

Alisha Weir as Abigail

Will Catlett as Rickles

Kathryn Newton as Sammy

Kevin Durand as Peter

Angus Cloud as Dean

Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert

At the end of the movie, Matthew Goode, who starred in A Discovery of Witches, makes a brief appearance as Abigail's father, Kristof Lazar.

The movie has grossed around $16 million worldwide at the box office as of April 22, 2024. After premiering at the Overlook Film Festival on April 7, 2024, the film was released by Universal Pictures on April 19.

According to an agreement made in December 2021 between Universal and Peacock, most Universal films will debut on the streaming platform as soon as 45 days after the release. This indicates that this movie will be available on Peacock from June for four months, followed by a release on Prime Video.

Produced by Radio Silence Productions, Abigail is available to watch in theatres.