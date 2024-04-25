New Call of Duty party skin receives backlash for serial killer resemblance

The new Call of Duty party skin, also known as the Killer Serial Creep party pack, received backlash from several players following its alleged resemblance to real-life serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. Many claim that it was distasteful and insensitive for Activision to include an Operator skin based on a murderer.

The Killer Serial Creep party pack is currently available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in-game stores. Priced at 1,600 Call of Duty Points or CP, the bundle includes an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and in-game accessories. It also offers an XP boost for parties with two or more players.

Controversial Call of Duty party pack is allegedly based on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Call of Duty party skin in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The new Call of Duty party skin in MW3 and Warzone has sparked controversy among the community, with players claiming that the skin is based on real-life criminal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Released in late April 2024, the Killer Serial Creep party pack includes an Operator skin depicting a blonde man adorned in cloth and sporting eyeglasses. Some fans were quick to draw comparisons to Dahmer, the popular serial killer from the 1990s.

X user @DyaaJ posted a side-by-side picture of the killer and the new Call of Duty party skin, claiming that it is weird and bothersome that Activision decided to put Dahmer into the FPS franchise as a buyable bundle.

User @chaaa_alexandra echoed the sentiment, suggesting that the skin was "glorifying serial killers" and that the developers "didn't think this one through."

Meanwhile, popular Call of Duty dataminer and leak account @ForwardLeaks offered a different perspective, suggesting that even if the skin resembled Dahmer, it shouldn't be a cause for concern. According to the user, Activision and other game developers have been creating characters inspired by real-life murderers and criminals for a long time.

Many users agreed with this sentiment, and some even think that the skin resembles the Riddler from Batman more than Dahmer.

Activision has remained silent on these allegations, and the Killer Serial Creep party pack continues to be available in the store. Despite the controversy, the new Call of Duty party skin is one of MW3 and Warzone's most unique bundles, offering an additional XP boost to parties that equip the skin.

