Fans share a controversial theory about Netflix's The Asunta Case: "I wonder if she poisoned..."

Netflix's Spanish miniseries The Asunta Case was released on April 26, 2024, and follows the investigation into the murder of a 13-year-old girl. Asunta Fong Yang was adopted as a child in 2001 from China by a Spanish couple, Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra. While they reported the disappearance of their daughter to the police, they were later charged with her murder in 2013 and were found guilty in 2015.

Rosario was accused of drugging her daughter with lorazepam, found in the medication that she was taking for her anxiety attacks. Now, fans have come up with a new theory that would reveal Porto as a mastermind if true. According to Reddit user @OKEarth7702, Rosario could have been responsible for her parents' deaths as well.

Asunta's grandparents died close together not too long before her murder. Apparently, they had no illnesses and their funeral was rushed to avoid autopsy, the user believed. They wrote in an April 28 post:

"I wonder if she poisoned them with lorazepam too. She inherited over $1 million in real estate alone from them. no one needs that much lorazepam. It’s quite potent usually people prescribe 1 mg at a time."

Other users seemed to agree with this theory. They also theorized that Asunta's parents could have murdered her for the inheritance or because she may have found incriminating evidence regarding her grandparents' mysterious deaths.

The Asunta Case fans believe Rosario Porto may have killed her parents

One of the biggest unanswered questions regarding The Asunta Case is the motive behind the brutal murder. While Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra were eventually found guilty of their adoptive daughter's murder, they never explicitly revealed the reason behind their actions.

The ambiguity regarding the motive has led to many theories being made by the public invested in the case. A 2016 article by The Guardian suggested that the couple had adopted Asunta to create the image of a happy family, but had become burdened by parenthood over the years:

"Investigators began to develop their theory. Asunta’s adopted parents, they decided, had grown tired of the girl they had “bought” a decade earlier... Basterra had never wanted children, according to Porto. Pressure from her parents was part of it."

However, fans think that Asunta was murdered because she suspected her parents of killing her grandparents. In agreement with @OKEarth7702, another Reddit user wrote:

"My take here: they killed grandma and grandpa to get their money and asunta either knew or was suspecting something, so they got rid of her too. It is the only thing that makes sense to me."

The former user made an additional comment to justify the theory:

"Rosario was set to inherit a lot from her parents but there has been speculation in multiple sources and alluded to in the show that they left a lot of money to Asunta herself. Maybe she was pissed they left the money to a 13 year old she couldn’t access and not her. So she couldn’t take it and run off to start a new life (maybe with her lover) after the divorce."

An April 26 article by TODAY reported that the inheritance from Rosario's parents was valued at €1.2 million in real estate alone. In addition, a local Spanish newspaper called La Voz de Galicia reported that Porto had used her connections in the court system to expedite the process of cremating her parents as soon as possible.

All this information has fueled the theory that Rosario Porto may have been responsible for her parents' deaths as well.

You can watch all six episodes of The Asunta Case on Netflix.