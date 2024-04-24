What time will Them: The Scare premiere on Amazon Prime Video? Release schedule for all timezones, trailer, and more

Prime Video's 2021 horror anthology series Them is coming back with a second season, Them: The Scare, after a prolonged wait. Them quickly garnered critical acclaim and enthusiastic reviews upon its Amazon debut in 2021 with its first season, Them: Covenant.

Following the template of American Horror Story, each season of the series is set in different parts of the United States and spins a chilling tale for each part. The previous season of Them transported viewers to 1950s Los Angeles, following a black family who relocated to a predominantly white neighborhood, where they were faced with not only racism but also supernatural horrors.

Season 2 will reportedly be set in Los Angeles and follow a tense manhunt led by a dedicated detective who is pursuing a dangerous and vengeful serial killer. Fans cannot wait for the second installment, which is coming soon to the Prime Video streaming platform.

When will Them: The Scare season 2 premiere?

Them: The Scare is scheduled to release on the Amazon streaming platform, Prime Video, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The second season of the horror anthology is launching with all eight episodes on the premiere day.

Where to watch the series?

Them is an Amazon original series and can only be watched on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription. Prime membership starts at $8.99 a month. The first season of the series is also available to watch on the streaming platform, and the second season will be made available tomorrow.

What is the plot of Them: The Scare?

Set in 1991, Them: The Scare follows LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to investigate the brutal murder of a foster home mother, which has left even the most seasoned detectives shaken. Set against the tumultuous backdrop of a city on the verge of chaos, Los Angeles, this season delves deeper into Dawn's case as ominous forces threaten her and her loved ones while she is determined to find out and stop the vengeful serial killer.

The official synopsis of Them: The Scare, according to Prime Video, reads as follows:

"Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family."

Showrunner and creator of the series, Little Marvin, said in a statement that the creators wanted to put together their love of horror with the rich history of Los Angeles. He said:

“This second installment is a new story set in the 90’s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles,"

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with series creator Little Marvin serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Miri Yoon, Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and Steve Prinz. Amazon released a new trailer for Them: The Scare on March 28, 2024, and it can be viewed here.

Who stars in Them: The Scare?

The cast of the Amazon horror is led by Deborah Ayorinde as Detective Dawn Reeve, whose sharp instincts are put to the test as she is put up to prove herself in a challenging environment riddled with the unsettling reality of racism. Ayorinde is a regular on Them and can be recognized from her role as Livia Lucky Emory in Season 1.

She is joined by Luke James as the menacing Edmund Gaines, along with Wayne Knight, Pam Grier, and Joshua J. Williams. The main cast is supported by actors like Deion Smith, Susan Wood, Jeremy Bobb, and Carlito Olivero in various roles in the series.

Catch Them: The Scare on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, April 25, 2024.