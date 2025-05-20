Netflix announces upcoming thriller series The Rat with Ryu Jun-yeol and Sul Kyung-gu in lead roles

On May 20, 2025, Netflix announced that actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Sul Kyung-gu are set to star in the upcoming drama series, The Rat, on their official social media. The South Korean Netflix original thriller will be directed by Kim Hong-seon and is based on the webtoon of the same name by Ludvico.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The drama series is a thriller that centres around a reclusive novelist named Moon Jae (Ryu Jun-yeol). He teams up with a loan shark named No Ja to reclaim his life from an unidentified field rat (Seol Kyung-gu) who has taken everything from him, as reported by Xports News.

Moon Jae is a reclusive writer who realises one day that his fingerprint on his phone does not work anymore. His trusted friend disappeared, and he is left with no way to prove his identity. Moon Jae also learns that an identified field rat has taken his name, property and identity from him and thus starts a chase to get it all back as reported by the same publication.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The drama series is based on a Kakao webtoon that, in turn, is inspired by a folk tale that most people have heard at least once in their lives. It states, as per Xports News on May 20, 2025,

"A mouse becomes human when it eats its fingernails." (as translated by Google).

The series is expected to offer a gripping immersion, as it tells a story of pursuing hidden truths amidst chaos, where the boundary between the real and the fake blurs.

Ad

More about Ryu Jun-yeol and Sul Kyung-gu starrer, The Rat

Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Sul Kyung-gu elevate the project with their acting skills. In the past, Ryu Jun-yeol has portrayed characters in his unique style across various works, including Netflix's film Revelation, the Netflix show The 8 Show, The Owl, Poison, and Little Forest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sul Kyung-gu leaves a lasting impression in every work with his deep gaze and magnetic presence, which audiences have witnessed in Netflix's Whirlwind, Hyperknife, and films such as Kingmaker and The Book of Assets. He portrays Noh Ja, a private loan shark who will do anything for money.

In the drama series, The Rat he tracks down Moon Jae who has borrowed money from him and disappeared. After three years he reappears on his own and the duo work together to uncover the identity of the "The Rat".

Ad

The Rat marks the first collaboration between Ryu Jun-yeol and Su Kyung-gu. The strong synergy between the duo is raising expectations for this upcoming drama series.

Director Kim Hong-sun, known for his directing skills in genre works like the Netflix series Dear Hongrang and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, as well as dramas such as The Guest, Luca, and Voice. Lee Jae-ron, recognised for his acclaimed works such as Special Affairs Team TEN and A Model Family, is the writer for the upcoming series.

Ad

Kakao Entertainment, C-JeS Studio, and H House, renowned for their adaptations of webtoons and web novels such as Evil Romance, The Call You Just Got, and Matchmaking at Work, are responsible for the production.

The Rat starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Su Kyung-gu is expected to be released in the second half of 2026, according to What's on Netflix?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More